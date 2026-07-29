FCA secures majority of victims’ money back from convicted fraudster

Victims of convicted fraudster John Burford are set to recover the majority of the money they invested after the FCA obtained a confiscation order against him.

In September 2025 Mr Burford, 86, was sentenced to 2 years in prison for defrauding over 100 investors out of £1m.

He offered trade alerts and investment opportunities in managed 'funds', despite lacking FCA authorisation. The FCA found he repeatedly misled investors about fund performance, concealed losses and used their money for personal gain, including buying a property.

At a hearing at Southwark Crown Court on 27 July 2026, Mr Burford was ordered to pay £655,951.40. This amount represents the total value of assets the court determined were available to be recovered. The funds will be returned directly to victims of his crimes.

Together with payments previously made by Mr Burford to investors, nearly all the money, an estimated 99%, originally invested by the approximately 70 known victims will have been returned.

Steve Smart, executive director of enforcement and market oversight at the FCA, recently said:

“Mr Burford scammed investors to fund his own lavish lifestyle. Clawing back stolen money from fraudsters and returning it to victims sends a clear message that crime doesn’t pay.”

If Mr Burford does not pay the confiscation order within 3 months, he faces a default prison sentence of up to 5 years.

The confiscation proceedings form part of the FCA’s ongoing work to deprive criminals of the proceeds of their crimes and get money back for fraud victims.

Notes to Editors