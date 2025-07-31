Thursday 31 Jul 2025 @ 10:05
Financial Conduct Authority
Printable version

FCA seeks improvement to digital loan processes

The FCA found that the design of some digital loan processes lacks positive friction and excludes information consumers need, for example, on cost.

Lenders' online and in-app application processes can help prospective borrowers understand what they’re signing up for, a review by the FCA has found. However, improvements could be made to these digital processes, so consumers are able to make informed decisions about their finances. 

The FCA's review is part of its strategic focus on helping consumers navigate their financial lives. It has shared examples of good and poor practice with lenders to help them better support their customers.

The regulator found some lenders were using shorter, simplified language and providing explainer videos that helped customer understanding.

However, the design of some digital loan processes lacked 'positive friction', which slows decision-making, and excluded information consumers needed, for example, on costs.

Alison Walters, director of consumer finance at the FCA, said: 

'Online and app-based applications can make it easier for people to get the credit they need to navigate their financial lives. But poorly designed applications could mean people bypass important information. We're sharing examples of what works and what doesn't, so lenders can better support their customers.'

Notes to editors

Channel website: https://www.fca.org.uk/

Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/fca-seeks-improvement-digital-loan-processes

Share this article

Latest News from
Financial Conduct Authority

FCA acts over alleged £23 million unauthorised collective investment scheme

30/07/2025 10:20:00

The FCA has begun High Court proceedings against Concept Capital Group (CCG), Ian Anthony Elliott, Adrian Felix, Ayub Swaibu, Edmund Brew, Ernest Kargbo, Raymondip Bedi, Riverrun Consulting Limited and Gateridge Consulting Limited over an alleged unauthorised investment scheme involving consumer investments of more than £23 million in static homes.

H2O Deputy CEO fined £1m and banned from financial services for deliberately misleading FCA

29/07/2025 13:10:00

The former deputy chief executive officer of asset manager H2O AM LLP (H2O), Jean-Noel Alba, has been fined £1,049,500 by the FCA and banned from the financial services industry.

Premium hikes driven by claims costs, but insurers told to improve claims handling

24/07/2025 10:10:00

The FCA has recently revealed that while rising motor insurance premiums are largely driven by external cost pressures, shortcomings persist in how some insurers handle claims.

FCA helps people navigate their financial lives with simplified mortgage rules

24/07/2025 09:10:00

Borrowers will find it easier to remortgage, saving time and money, under changes confirmed by the FCA.

Protections to help Buy Now Pay Later borrowers navigate their financial lives

18/07/2025 13:25:00

Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) borrowers will benefit from key protections in place for other types of lending, under proposals put forward by the FCA.

FCA fines Monzo £21m for failings in financial crime controls

09/07/2025 11:10:00

The FCA has fined Monzo Bank Ltd £21,091,300 for its inadequate anti-financial crime systems and controls between October 2018 and August 2020.

Redinel Korfuzi and Oerta Korfuzi sentenced to combined 11 years for £1m insider dealing and money laundering

08/07/2025 09:25:00

Redinel Korfuzi sentenced to six years imprisonment, and his sister Oerta Korfuzi, sentenced to five years imprisonment at Southwark Crown Court after being convicted of insider dealing and money laundering worth £1m in a case brought by the FCA.

Two individuals sentenced to a combined 12 years for £1.5m crypto fraud

07/07/2025 10:25:00

Two individuals have been sentenced to a combined 12 years of imprisonment for their roles in a £1.5m crypto fraud following a prosecution brought by the FCA.   

FCA clarifies expectations on bullying, harassment and violence to deepen trust in financial services

02/07/2025 16:15:00

Serious bullying and harassment in financial firms qualify as misconduct, under rules confirmed by the FCA.

How risk-ready is your organisation?