FCA seeks members for new Innovation Advisory Group

The FCA is looking for panel members to join its new Innovation Advisory Group.

In July 2022, the Innovation department announced it was setting up a new advisory group to deepen Innovation’s engagement with the industry and inform the FCA’s forward-looking work programme.

The role of the Innovation Advisory Group is to:

share the FinTech and RegTech sectors’ views on issues and opportunities for innovation in financial services and inform our approach

act as a critical friend to the Innovation department and suggest topical matters to be explored through Innovation’s initiatives such as TechSprints and Spotlights

pass on important public messages from the FCA to their members and networks, such as regulatory publications

The advisory group will meet for the first time in January 2023.

The FCA has invited a number of key stakeholders to take part, but we are also seeking expressions of interest from stakeholders who wish to join on a rotating basis for an initial one-year period.

For rotating membership, we are expecting to receive expressions of interest from senior leaders from stakeholder groups such as consultancies, legal professionals, accelerators and academia.

We're not inviting firms who require authorisation to conduct their activities to participate in the advisory group at this time, though we may occasionally invite firms such as these to take part in sub-groups.

How to apply

If you wish to apply, please email a CV and brief cover letter to the Innovation Advisory Group mailbox no later than 1 December 2022. Please read the terms of reference before applying.

You can also contact the mailbox for further information or with any questions you may have. Members appointed to the group will be announced once they are in place.