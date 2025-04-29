Financial Conduct Authority
|Printable version
FCA set to launch live AI testing service
The FCA is seeking views from firms about how its live AI testing service can help them to deploy safe and responsible AI, which will benefit UK consumers and markets.
The live testing service would be a new component of the FCA’s AI Lab, which has been supporting firms with the development and deployment of AI and would help to fill a testing gap slowing firms’ adoption of AI.
The live testing service would allow firms to collaborate with the FCA while they check that their new AI tools are ready to be used. It would also provide the FCA with intelligence to better understand how AI may impact UK financial markets.
The live testing service will provide regulatory support to firms who are ready to deploy consumer or market-facing AI models. The proposed live testing service would run for 12 to 18 months, with plans to launch in September 2025.
The proposal builds on the FCA’s new 5-year strategy which sets out how the regulator will support growth by enabling innovation and ensuring the continued competitiveness of the UK’s world-leading financial services through a tech-positive approach. It will also support the FCA to be a smarter regulator by embracing data and technology to be more effective and efficient.
Jessica Rusu, the FCA’s chief data, intelligence and information officer, said:
“Under our new strategy, we’ve committed to being increasingly tech positive to support growth. We want financial firms and their customers to benefit from AI, so we’re providing a safe space to test how they plan to use it.”
Feedback to the Engagement Paper closes on 10 June 2025.
Notes to Editors
- Read the Engagement Paper.
- On 29 April, in a keynote speech at Innovate Finance’s Global Summit (IFGS), Jessica Rusu will set out plans for the proposal.
- We set out how the FCA is working to accelerate digital innovation in our response to the Prime Minister’s letter, including that we would avoid additional regulations for AI by relying on existing frameworks.
- In April 2024, we set out our AI Update which outlines how our existing regulatory frameworks apply to firms’ use of AI.
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/fca-set-launch-live-ai-testing-service
Latest News from
Financial Conduct Authority
Seventy percent cut in capital rules red tape24/04/2025 14:10:00
The FCA is proposing streamlining the rules on the types of funds investment firms must hold to absorb losses and maintain financial resilience during periods of stress.
Individual charged with carrying on an unauthorised business and misleading investors17/04/2025 12:10:00
The FCA has charged John Burford for carrying on an unauthorised business and dishonestly misleading investors. He is suspected of generating over £1m.
FCA establishes presence in the United States and Asia-Pacific16/04/2025 10:25:00
Under its new strategy, the FCA is establishing a presence in the United States (US) and Asia-Pacific (APAC) for the first time.
FCA probes banks on bereavement and power of attorney policies15/04/2025 14:10:00
The FCA has highlighted that banks and building societies can improve how they treat customers affected by bereavement or registering a power of attorney.
Support for innovative products and new firms part of new FCA work programme09/04/2025 10:25:00
In the first year of its new strategy, the FCA will be a smarter regulator, support growth, help consumers and fight crime.
Rules for investment managers to be reformed to support growth08/04/2025 10:25:00
The FCA is proposing reforms to its regime for alternative asset managers, to make it easier for firms to enter the market, grow, compete and innovate.
FCA launches 5-year strategy to support growth and improve lives26/03/2025 10:25:00
The FCA has launched a new 5-year strategy to deepen trust, rebalance risk, support growth and improve lives.
FCA to scrutinise whether pure protection market provides fair value to consumers25/03/2025 10:25:00
The FCA has launched a market study into how well the distribution of pure protection insurance products – which support families with financial commitments if someone becomes critically ill or dies – is working for consumers.
FCA to scrutinise whether pure protection market provides fair value to consumers21/03/2025 16:15:00
The FCA has launched a market study into how well the distribution of pure protection insurance products – which support families with financial commitments if someone becomes critically ill or dies – is working for consumers.