Financial Conduct Authority
|Printable version
FCA sets out new employment offer
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) yesterday set out a new employment offer designed to reward strong, consistent performance, aid career development and close pay gaps.
This follows an extensive, wide-ranging and comprehensive consultation with all FCA colleagues and the FCA’s Staff Consultative Committee. The changes, including updates to the proposals consulted upon, will mean that the FCA continues to provide one of the best reward packages of any regulator or enforcement agency in the UK.
As part of the offer, around 800 of the FCA’s lowest paid colleagues will receive average salary increases of £4310 to the minimum of a new pay benchmark, with other salary increases and performance related pay, taking overall increases for them to an average of around £5,500. These increases come with higher pension contributions and flexible benefits. Additionally, colleagues who meet their performance targets, approximately 85% of colleagues, will receive salary increases of at least 5% this year and 4% in 2023. Those who have not met their objectives this year will be given assistance to meet their performance objectives.
The FCA will also pay colleagues meeting their performance objectives a one-off, back dated cash payment equivalent to 4% of salary in April in recognition of the changed economic environment since the consultation was launched in September last year.
The FCA has confirmed that discretionary cash bonuses will be removed for all staff from next year, with the final bonuses paid to the highest performing FCA colleagues in April 2022.
Nikhil Rathi, Chief Executive of the FCA yesterday said:
“I’m hugely grateful for the time colleagues have spent contributing to the consultation and I understand the strength of feeling about some of the changes we are making. We have welcomed the open debate and discussion and, with the Board, considered all the feedback we have received.
“We believe we have developed a fair, competitive, and sustainable offer that will help us achieve our regulatory objectives, as well as diversity goals, that supports the lowest paid and the strongest performers, with most colleagues receiving a minimum salary increase of over 9% over the next two years and an average of over 12% over that period.”
Notes to Editors
- The full employment offer can be seen here. The consultation is here.
- The consultation ran from September to December 2021 and was 4,500 responses through the feedback tool, 2,200 emails to the team, 700 comments raised in meetings and over 580 questions answered on our intranet site, Pulse. FCA Executive Committee held 77 ExCo-led sessions virtually and, where possible, in person in London and Edinburgh.
- Find out more information about the FCA.
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/fca-sets-out-new-employment-offer
Latest News from
Financial Conduct Authority
FCA launches claims management companies fees cap01/03/2022 14:10:00
From today, new restrictions will apply to claims management companies (CMCs) to prevent them from charging excessive fees to consumers owed compensation from financial services firms.
Barclays fined £783,800 and agrees to make a voluntary payment to Premier FX customers01/03/2022 10:25:00
The Financial Conduct Authority has fined Barclays Bank Plc (Barclays) £783,800 for oversight failings in its relationship with collapsed payments firm Premier FX. Barclays was Premier FX’s sole banker in the UK.
Former CFO and Finance Director guilty of misleading investors in case brought by the FCA, former CEO found not guilty14/02/2022 16:05:00
Following a prosecution brought by the FCA against 3 former employees of Redcentric Plc, Timothy Coleman, former Chief Financial Officer, has been found guilty of 4 charges concerning the making of false and misleading statements to the market.
FCA secures contract changes for buy-now-pay-later customers14/02/2022 13:25:00
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) secures changes to potentially unfair and unclear terms in the contracts of Clearpay, Klarna, Laybuy and Openpay. The FCA was concerned there was a potential risk of harm to consumers as a result of the way some of the firm’s terms were drafted.
Finalising LIBOR transition – achievements in sterling markets and what remains to be done09/02/2022 12:25:00
A critical step in the necessary shift in global interest rate markets towards more robust foundations was reached on 31 December 2021, as most LIBOR settings were published for the final time. Sterling markets navigated this transition on time and with minimal disruption, supporting global transition efforts towards alternative risk-free reference rates (RFRs).
Interim chairs of FCA and PSR announced07/02/2022 15:38:00
HM Treasury has announced that they have started the search for the next Chair of the FCA.
Penny James appointed Chair of the FCA’s Practitioner Panel31/01/2022 10:25:00
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has appointed Direct Line Group CEO, Penny James, as Chair of its Practitioner Panel.
All Flintshire Credit Union enters administration27/01/2022 10:15:00
All Flintshire Credit Union Limited was placed into administration on 25 January 2022 and has now stopped trading. James Sleight and Peter Hart of PKF GM have been appointed as administrators.
FCA publishes guidance consultation for firms who seek to limit their liabilities25/01/2022 13:20:00
Firms using company or insolvency law to manage their liabilities have been warned they could face assertive action by the FCA if their proposals unfairly benefit them at the expense of their customers.