Financial Conduct Authority
|Printable version
FCA sets out new rules to maintain access to cash in increasingly digital world
The FCA has proposed new rules to maintain reasonable access to cash for personal and business customers across the UK. This follows new powers granted to the FCA by the Financial Services and Markets Act 2023.
Under the FCA’s proposals, designated banks and building societies will need to assess gaps in access to cash. These assessments need to take into account local factors such as demographics and transport. Where firms identify gaps, they will need to act to address these needs.
Sheldon Mills, Executive Director of Consumers and Competition at the FCA said: 'We know that, while there is an increasing shift to digital payments, over 3 million consumers still rely on cash – particularly people who may be vulnerable – as well as many small businesses. It’s important that we support consumers impacted by recent innovations.
'These proposals set out how banks and building societies will need to assess and plug gaps in local cash provision. This will help manage the pace of change and ensure that people can continue to access cash if they need it.'
As of Q1 2023, 95.1% of the UK population are within 1 mile of a free to use cash withdrawal point, such as cash machines or Post Office branches. 99.7% of the UK population are within 3 miles. However, the availability of cash access services can impact local communities, economies and high streets, and so it’s important to meet local needs – which may change over time.
Under the proposals, designated firms will be required to:
- Undertake cash access assessments when changes are being made to cash access services – to understand whether additional services are required to meet local gaps.
- Respond to requests from local residents, community organisations and representatives to consider, assess and plug gaps.
- Deliver reasonable additional cash services to fill gaps in provision where assessments show that there is or will be a significant local gap.
- Ensure they do not close cash facilities, including bank branches, until any additional cash services identified are available.
The FCA’s new powers don’t prevent bank branches from closing. However, the rules will have an impact where branches are a key local source of cash. The FCA will ensure these rules work in harmony with its existing guidance on bank branch closures. Existing law allows retailers to decide whether to accept cash or not – so the FCA cannot require them to do so.
The consultation is open until 8 February. The FCA expects to finalise the rules by Q3 of 2024.
Notes to editors
- Consultation Paper (CP23/29): Access to cash.
- Our latest data on access to cash in the UK.
- These proposals follow new powers granted to the FCA by the Financial Services and Markets Act 2023.
- Existing guidance on bank branch closures.
- Existing law allows retailers to decide whether to accept cash or not – so the FCA cannot require them to do so. However, our proposed approach will aim to ensure SMEs have sufficient access to cash deposit facilities, helping ensure that those retailers who do wish to accept cash remain able to.
- The firms required to provide these services will be designated by the Treasury and announced in due course.
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/fca-sets-out-new-rules-maintain-access-cash-increasingly-digital-world
Latest News from
Financial Conduct Authority
Scammers looking to exploit financial stress at Christmas, FCA warns06/12/2023 14:05:00
The FCA is warning of the risk of loan fee fraud as almost two-thirds of parents feel pressured to spend above their means at Christmas.
Financial watchdog sets out credit information market improvements06/12/2023 10:25:00
People will find their credit files better reflect their financial circumstances, under proposals announced by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
FCA fines three money transfer firms for breaking competition law01/12/2023 09:20:00
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has imposed fines on three money transfer firms after they admitted to fixing prices charged to consumers in Glasgow.
Personal investment firms that give bad advice to hold capital for redress30/11/2023 14:10:00
The FCA yesterday announced proposals to require personal investment firms to set aside capital so that they can cover compensation costs and ensuring the polluter pays when consumers are harmed.
Sustainability disclosure and labelling regime confirmed by the FCA30/11/2023 10:20:00
The FCA has confirmed a substantial package of measures to improve the trust and transparency of sustainable investment products and minimise greenwashing.
FCA bans Nigel Lewis and Susan Jones for incompetent British Steel Pension Scheme advice28/11/2023 10:25:00
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has banned Nigel Lewis and Susan Jones of West Wales Financial Services Limited (in liquidation) (WWFS) from advising customers on pension transfers and pension opt outs. Mr Lewis has also been banned from holding any senior management functions in a regulated firm.
Unregulated Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) firms becoming authorised24/11/2023 11:25:00
Prior to the UK leaving the EU, EEA-based firms were able to operate in the UK without our direct authorisation.
FCA censures NMC Health Plc (in Administration) for market abuse17/11/2023 16:15:00
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has censured NMC Health Plc (NMC) for misleading the market about its debt.
FCA finds further work required to fully embed ‘Guiding Principles’ for ESG and sustainable investment funds17/11/2023 09:05:00
A review by the FCA has found that while most Authorised Fund Managers (AFMs) have made efforts to comply with the FCA’s expectations on the design, delivery, and disclosure of their ESG and sustainable funds, further improvement is needed.