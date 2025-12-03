Financial Conduct Authority
|Printable version
FCA sets out proposals to make ESG ratings transparent, reliable and comparable
The FCA has published proposals to ensure that environmental, social and governance (ESG) ratings are transparent, reliable and comparable.
The move is estimated to deliver around £500m in net benefits over the next decade.
ESG ratings inform investment decisions, risk management and regulatory reporting. Global spending on ESG data, including ratings, is projected to reach $2.2bn in 2025.
These proposals follow the decision by the government to bring ESG ratings within the FCA’s remit, supported by 95% of those who responded to its consultation. Introducing clear, proportionate rules for transparency and governance will help to build the market’s trust in ESG ratings and address concerns.
The FCA’s research shows around half of those who use ESG ratings are worried about how they are built (55%) and how transparent they are (48%). The proposals aim to address this and focus on 4 areas:
- Increased transparency – allowing easier comparisons for the benefit of both those who use ratings and those who are rated.
- Improved governance, systems and controls – to ensure clear decision-making and strong oversight and quality assurance.
- Identification and management of conflicts of interest.
- Setting clear expectations for stakeholder engagement and complaints handling.
There are also proposals on applying existing FCA rules to firms coming into the FCA’s remit. The proposed rules are designed to be proportionate to business size and risk.
Strengthened market trust through proportionate oversight benefits business. This will reinforce the UK’s reputation as a global sustainable finance hub, supporting innovation and continued growth. It will also support the government’s commitment to sustainable finance in its industrial strategy.
Sacha Sadan, director of sustainable finance at the FCA, recently said:
“Our proposals will give those who use ESG ratings greater trust and confidence – supporting our goal of increasing trust and transparency in sustainable finance.
“This will enhance the UK’s reputation as a global sustainable finance hub – attracting investment and supporting growth and innovation.”
The proposals draw on the existing voluntary industry code of conduct and International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) recommendations to support consistency and international competitiveness.
The FCA welcomes feedback on the proposals – the consultation is open until 31 March 2026.
Final rules are expected in Q4 2026, with the new regime coming into effect from June 2028. The FCA will provide support for those firms wishing to become authorised as an ESG rating provider.
Notes to Editors
- Read the consultation.
- Read the Research Note.
- ESG ratings are evaluations of a company, product or fund’s performance across environmental, social and governance factors.
- This follows the Government’s decision to bring ESG ratings within the FCA’s remit, as set out in legislation published in October 2025.
- The FCA proposals are aligned with international standards, including International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) recommendationsLink is external and the industry-led ICMA Code of ConductLink is external.
- Our net benefit statistic and the underlying analysis, assumptions and methodologies can be found in our cost-benefit analysis (CBA).
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/fca-proposals-esg-ratings
Latest News from
Financial Conduct Authority
Arrest made in suspected market manipulation case28/11/2025 09:25:00
An individual has been arrested on suspicion of market manipulation, fraud by false representation, and forgery.
FCA collaborates with industry to help shape future of UK's crypto markets26/11/2025 15:05:00
The FCA has accepted RegTech platform, Eunice, into its Regulatory Sandbox to explore an industry-led solution to improve transparency of the UK's crypto markets.
FCA transaction reporting proposals to save firms £100m a year24/11/2025 12:10:00
Over £100m in savings have been set out by the FCA as the regulator proposes to streamline transaction reporting requirements.
Three arrested in investigation into suspected unauthorised debt activities20/11/2025 10:15:00
Three individuals have been arrested in the West Midlands as part of an FCA investigation into suspected unauthorised debt activities.
FCA proposes consolidated tape to boost competitiveness of UK equity markets19/11/2025 15:05:00
The FCA has launched a consultation on proposals to introduce a UK equity consolidated tape to help increase capital investment and liquidity in equity markets.
PISCES operator approved by FCA in push for growth19/11/2025 14:05:00
The FCA has approved JP Jenkins to operate a PISCES platform.
FCA review finds CFD providers may be failing to deliver fair value to consumers14/11/2025 11:20:00
Contracts for Difference (CFD) providers have been warned by the FCA to provide fair value, after its review found some firms had not risen to the Consumer Duty.
FCA partners with Singapore to drive growth and AI innovation13/11/2025 12:25:00
The FCA is strengthening its international footprint with a strategic partnership on artificial intelligence (AI) with the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and will establish a new presence in the country.