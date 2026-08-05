Financial Conduct Authority
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FCA simplifies IPO rules to support UK listings
Companies will benefit from easier initial public offering (IPO) listings thanks to changes to the rules from the FCA.
This will allow the UK listings market to compete more effectively with global markets.
The reforms will reduce execution risk for issuers, lower compliance costs and make it easier for companies to access public markets. As part of the changes, the FCA will remove the 7-day waiting period for connected research during an IPO and simplify information-sharing requirements for issuers and firms.
These changes support the FCA's aim of enabling growth, investment and innovation, while continuing to uphold high standards of market integrity and investor protection.
Jon Relleen, director of infrastructure and exchanges at the FCA, said:
'We want the UK market to be an attractive place for companies to raise capital and grow. By making the UK listing regime more efficient, we are supporting the growth and competitiveness of UK capital markets.'
Notes to editors
- Read the Policy Statement, PS26/16, ‘Changes to information flows for UK equity IPOs’.
- Read the Consultation Paper, CP26/14, 'Changes to information flows for UK equity IPOs'.
- The new rules come into force immediately on 5 August 2026.
- The FCA enables a fair and thriving financial services market for the good of consumers and the economy. Find out more about the FCA.
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/fca-simplifies-ipo-rules-support-uk-listings
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