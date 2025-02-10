Financial Conduct Authority
|Printable version
FCA steps up action against misleading financial adverts
Nearly 20,000 financial promotions were withdrawn or amended in 2024 following intervention from the FCA - nearly double the amount in 2023.
The regulator has highlighted concerns with cryptoasset, debt solutions, and claims management company (CMC) promotions. 9,197 CMC promotions were withdrawn in 2024. Many of these promotions were related to housing disrepair and motor finance claims targeted at vulnerable consumers.
The FCA continues to urge social media platforms to do more to proactively identify and prevent illegal financial promotions. Last year, the FCA launched targeted action against ‘finfluencers’, resulting in 20 people being interviewed under caution.
Lucy Castledine, Director of Consumer Investments at the FCA, said:
'Over the past year, we have seen a growing number of misleading and illegal financial promotions. We have stepped up our efforts in response to make sure that financial promotions are clear, fair, and accurate.
'We expect firms to take the necessary steps to meet standards and will continue to work with other bodies, including social media platforms, to prevent illegal promotions being pushed at consumers.'
The FCA has strengthened rules around financial promotions, including the introduction of the Section 21 Gateway, which now requires firms to obtain FCA permission before approving promotions for unauthorised persons.
The FCA also issued 2240 warnings about unauthorised or potentially scam firms in 2024. Consumers are encouraged to visit the FCA to report scams.
Notes to editors
- Financial promotions data 2024
- A total of 19,766 financial promotions were amended or withdrawn in 2024, a 97.5% increase compared to 2023.
- FCA’s action resulted in the withdrawal of promotions from 46 authorised CMC firms, affecting 9,197 promotions.
- The Section 21 Gateway requires firms to obtain FCA permission before approving promotions for unregulated persons.
- 20 finfluencers were interviewed under caution in 2024 following illegal financial promotions on social media.
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/fca-steps-action-against-misleading-financial-adverts
Latest News from
Financial Conduct Authority
FCA confiscates over £500,000 from convicted insider dealer04/02/2025 14:10:00
The FCA has secured a confiscation order of £586,711.01 against Mohammed Zina, a convicted insider dealer.
FCA sets out further proposals to support growing business and investment opportunities03/02/2025 10:10:00
The FCA has set out proposals to make it easier for listed companies to issue corporate bonds that wealth managers and retail investors can buy.
FCA secures confiscation order against convicted fraudster03/02/2025 09:10:00
The FCA has secured a confiscation order of £5,963,376.15, against convicted fraudster Guy Flintham.
FCA issues first fine for transaction reporting failures under MiFIR29/01/2025 16:10:00
Infinox Capital Limited (Infinox) has been fined £99,200 by the FCA for failing to submit 46,053 transaction reports which risked market abuse going undetected.
FCA review finds gaps remain in brokers’ money laundering defences24/01/2025 11:10:00
The FCA has found wholesale brokers need to enhance their systems, controls, risk awareness and training to guard against money laundering.
FCA fines Arian Financial LLP £288,962.53 for failings relating to cum-ex trading13/01/2025 10:25:00
The FCA has fined Arian Financial LLP (Arian) £288,962.53 for failing to ensure it had effective systems and controls against financial crime.
FCA executes search warrants in investigations involving unauthorised business20/12/2024 14:10:00
Two FCA investigations involving unauthorised debt and claims management activities have resulted in arrests.
Rule changes proposed by FCA to boost investment20/12/2024 10:25:00
The FCA has set out plans to simplify the information supplied to investors to boost confidence and drive investment.