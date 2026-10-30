FCA stops HTX's crypto promotions

The FCA has secured High Court undertakings to ensure that HTX (formerly Huobi), a global crypto exchange, will not knowingly promote cryptoasset services unlawfully to UK consumers.

The FCA took legal action against HTX in October 2025 for breaking UK financial promotion rules. HTX had failed repeatedly to engage with the FCA. Following the commencement of proceedings, HTX took steps to exit the UK. The FCA and Huobi Global S.A. have now reached a settlement in the case.

HTX is no longer active in the UK. Consumers can no longer make deposits, and new UK users cannot sign up to the platform. HTX will not target, solicit or actively seek to engage UK consumers.

UK users of HTX should read the informationLink is external published on HTX's website about the availability of its services in the UK and the arrangements for withdrawing any residual assets.

Steve Smart, executive director of enforcement and market oversight at the FCA, said: 'Crypto firms should be under no illusion: being based overseas does not put them beyond the reach of UK law. Our action means HTX is leaving the UK and can no longer target UK consumers. The message to other firms is clear: follow the rules or face the consequences.'

Consumers should check a firm's permissions using the FCA Firm Checker and remember that cryptoassets are high-risk investments.

Notes to Editors