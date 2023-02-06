Financial Conduct Authority
|Printable version
FCA supports firms through the transition to implementing the Consumer Duty
As firms continue to get ready for the implementation of the Consumer Duty, the FCA is supporting firms through the transition with a programme of engagement, which includes setting out in letters the expectations of the Duty and arranging a series of regional in-person events for specific groups of small and medium-sized firms.
Sheldon Mills, Executive Director of Consumers and Competition at the FCA, said: 'We want to thank firms for the hard work they’re putting into embedding the Duty. We were encouraged to see many examples of good practice in our review of implementation plans and found that many firms are embracing the shift that the Consumer Duty brings.
'Putting good outcomes for customers at the heart of firms’ strategies and business objectives will build trust and modernise how we regulate financial services.
'Leaders have a key role to play here. We have a world-leading financial services industry which serves its customers, colleagues and shareholders well through competition, innovation and leveraging talent. We want to see boards and senior management further embed the interests of customers into their firms’ culture and purpose.'
The Consumer Duty is a cornerstone of the FCA’s three-year strategy. It introduces a more outcomes-focused approach to consumer protection and sets higher expectations for the standard of care that firms give customers. The FCA also believes the Duty will lead to a simplified and less reactive form of regulator, which will allow firms to innovate and compete more effectively.
While the FCA’s work on the Duty pre-dates the cost-of-living crisis, it is particularly important as consumers face increasing pressures on their household finances. Even before the crisis, consumers were being asked to make an increasing number of complex and important decisions in a faster and increasingly complex environment. But the crisis underlines the need for high standards and strong protections. It is more important than ever that consumers can make informed, effective decisions, act in their interests and pursue their financial objectives.
Letters
The FCA has published letters sent to the following sectors last week:
- Asset Management, Custody & Fund Services and Alternatives
- Consumer investments
- Credit reference agencies and providers of credit information services
- General Insurance and pure protection firms
- Life insurance
- Mainstream consumer credit lenders
- Mortgage lenders and administrators
- Retail banks and building societies
Other sectors will receive letters very shortly, which will be published here.
- Credit Unions
- Debt advice firms
- Debt purchasers, debt collectors and debt administrators
- Mortgage Intermediaries
- Motor Finance providers
- Payments Services and E-Money
- Retail Finance providers
- Credit brokers
Notes to editors
- The FCA recently published a multi-firm review of firms' plans to implement the Consumer Duty.
- The FCA published final guidance to provide firms with the information they need to implement the Duty.
- The Duty includes a new Consumer Principle that ‘a firm must act to deliver good outcomes for retail customers’.
- Sign up for Consumer Duty email updates.
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/fca-supports-firms-through-transition-implementing-consumer-duty
Latest News from
Financial Conduct Authority
Financial watchdog blocks thousands of misleading ads06/02/2023 14:20:00
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) required firms to amend or remove 8,582 promotions during 2022 - 14 times more than 2021, a report published shows.
Financial watchdog proposes to ban debt packager referral fees to protect consumers02/02/2023 15:15:00
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is to push ahead with proposals to ban debt packager firms from receiving referral fees from debt solution providers, following further analysis of the market.
Five individuals face conspiracy to insider deal and money laundering charges26/01/2023 11:20:00
The FCA has started criminal proceedings against five individuals for conspiracy to commit insider dealing and money laundering.
FCA issues statement of objections to 3 money transfer firms25/01/2023 14:45:00
In a statement of objections issued today, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) alleges that Dollar East (International Travel & Money Transfer) Ltd, Hafiz Bros Travel & Money Transfer Limited, and LCC Trans-Sending Limited (including its parent company Small World Financial Services Group Limited) trading as Small World, fixed prices charged to customers in Glasgow for transferring money from the UK to Pakistan.
FCA highlights areas of focus for firms implementing the Consumer Duty25/01/2023 13:20:00
With 6 months to go before the Consumer Duty comes into force, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has published a review of how firms are planning to implement the Duty.
Michael Nascimento sentenced for failing to pay confiscation order17/01/2023 13:20:00
Michael Nascimento has been sentenced to an additional almost four years in prison for failing to pay a confiscation order made against him.
FCA penalises Al Rayan Bank PLC for anti-money laundering failures11/01/2023 14:10:00
Evaluation of the first round of the Safer Streets Fund shows that this investment is boosting trust in police and making communities feel safer.
Financial watchdog consults about protections for insurance customers in financial difficulty11/01/2023 13:10:00
The FCA is proposing to update guidance, introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic, to support insurance customers in financial difficulty.
FCA fines Guaranty Trust Bank (UK) Limited £7.6 million for further failures in its anti-money laundering systems and controls10/01/2023 14:20:00
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has fined Guaranty Trust Bank (UK) Limited (GT Bank) £7,671,800 for serious weaknesses in its anti-money laundering (AML) systems and controls between October 2014 and July 2019.