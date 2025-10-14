Financial Conduct Authority
FCA supports tokenisation to boost efficiency and innovation in asset management
The FCA has set out plans to support tokenisation, to drive innovation and growth in asset management.
The plans include guidance to provide firms with additional clarity to aid adoption of this new technology.
The UK is a leading asset management hub, with around 2,600 firms managing £14 trillion of assets for UK and global clients. The FCA is committed to supporting innovation to help the sector continue to grow, as set out in its strategy.
As the way people invest changes in the future, tokenisation – digital representation of assets on distributed ledger technology – can help asset managers to innovate and stay competitive. Tokenised products could drive competition and increase choice for consumers – and open up new ways to distribute funds, including to those new to investing.
Tokenisation also has the potential to broaden access to private markets and infrastructure investment and ultimately help consumers access more cost-effective and personalised investments.
It offers further opportunities to improve efficiencies and reduce the costs of fund management, for example, by lowering the costs of sharing and reconciling data between firms involved in operating or distributing the fund. The FCA has been actively working with industry to deliver these benefits for asset managers in the UK.
Simon Walls, executive director of markets at the FCA, said:
“Tokenisation has the potential to drive fundamental changes in asset management, with benefits for the industry and consumers. There are many things that firms can do under our existing rules and more that become possible with the changes we propose enacting now. We stand ready to design the next stage with the industry – this publication suggests a path. The UK has the opportunity to be a world-leader here and we want to provide asset managers with the clarity and confidence they need to deliver.”
The FCA’s proposals include:
- Guidance on operating tokenised fund registers under current FCA rules through the UK Blueprint model.
- A streamlined, alternative dealing model for fund managers to process buying and selling of units in authorised funds, whether traditional or tokenised.
- A roadmap to advance fund tokenisation and address key barriers like using public blockchains and settling transactions entirely on the blockchain.
- A discussion on how tokenisation models could evolve and how regulation may need to change.
This consultation also supports the delivery of the FCA’s roadmap for digital assets.
Notes to Editors
- Read CP25/28: Progressing fund tokenisation.
- The roadmap for digital assets meets the commitment we set out in our letter to the Prime Minister on growth.
- Tokenisation is a method of digitally representing an asset or its ownership by recording it using distributed ledger technology (DLT). DLT is a system that stores transaction records across multiple locations at once, rather than relying on a single, centralised database.
- Read more on the FCA’s work on fund tokenisation.
