FCA takes action against three individuals from SVS Securities for mistreatment of pension funds

Demetrios Hadjigeorgiou and David Stephen have referred their Decision Notices to the Upper Tribunal where they will each present their respective cases. Any findings in these individuals’ Decision Notices and the descriptions of those findings in this press release are therefore provisional and reflect the FCA’s belief as to what occurred and how it considers their behaviour is to be characterised.

Kulvir Virk has not referred the FCA’s decision to the Upper Tribunal and his Final Notice has not been the subject of any judicial finding. To the extent that Kulvir Virk’s Final Notice contains criticisms of Demetrios Hadjigeorgiou and David Stephen, they have received Decision Notices which set these out. They dispute many of the facts and any characterisation of their actions in Kulvir Virk’s Final Notice and have referred their Decision Notices to the Upper Tribunal for determination. The Tribunal's decision in respect of the individuals' references will be made public on its website.