Financial Conduct Authority
|Printable version
FCA takes action against unregistered crypto ATM operators in Leeds
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has used its powers to enter and inspect several sites around Leeds suspected of hosting illegally operated crypto ATMs.
The FCA gathered evidence from several sites around the city as part of a joint operation with West Yorkshire Police’s Digital Intelligence and Investigation Unit.
Mark Steward, Executive Director of Enforcement and Market Oversight at the FCA, said:
'Unregistered Crypto ATMs operating in the UK are doing so illegally.
'We will continue to identify and disrupt unregistered crypto businesses operating in the UK.
'Crypto businesses operating in the UK need to be registered with the FCA for anti-money laundering purposes. However, crypto products themselves are currently unregulated and high-risk, and you should be prepared to lose all your money if you invest in them.'
Det Sgt Lindsey Brants of the Force Cyber Team at West Yorkshire Police said:
'Having conducted intelligence gathering work across West Yorkshire, we soon established the locations of several live crypto ATMs.
'Warning letters were issued requesting the operators cease and desist using the machines and that any breach of regulations would result in an investigation under money-laundering regulations. We then shared our findings with the Financial Conduct Authority.
'We are pleased to be able to work in partnership with the FCA in what we believe is a national first here in West Yorkshire.'
Crypto ATMs are machines which allow customers to buy or convert funds into cryptoassets.
Cryptoasset exchange providers, which includes Crypto ATM operators, in the UK must be registered with the FCA and comply with the UK Money Laundering Regulations. This includes operators of crypto ATMs.
No crypto ATM operators currently have FCA registration.
The FCA previously wrote to all operators and hosts warning of the legal consequences of failing to register with the FCA.
The FCA is working with multiple law enforcement partners, including local police forces, to disrupt and disable illegal Crypto ATMs.
The FCA will review evidence gathered during these visits and consider further potential enforcement action.
Notes to editors
- The FCA regularly warns consumers that cryptoassets are unregulated and high-risk which means people are very unlikely to have any protection if things go wrong.
- The FCA carried out these visits using investigative powers under the Money Laundering Regulations 2017.
- The FCA publishes a list of businesses that it suspects are operating without our authorisation.
- No UK firms or individuals are currently registered to operate crypto ATMs.
- The FCA has previously warned operators of crypto ATMs in the UK to shut their machines down or face enforcement action.
- Find out more information about the FCA.
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/fca-takes-action-against-unregistered-crypto-atm-operators-leeds
Latest News from
Financial Conduct Authority
FCA censures Amigo for failing to conduct adequate affordability checks14/02/2023 10:05:00
The FCA has publicly censured Amigo Loans Ltd for failing to conduct adequate affordability checks on borrowers and guarantors.
FCA starts court process to recover money for investors07/02/2023 14:20:00
The FCA has commenced High Court proceedings against an unauthorised investment firm and its sole director, Mr Daniel Willis, in order to recover money for victims of the firm’s unlawful activity.
Financial watchdog blocks thousands of misleading ads06/02/2023 14:20:00
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) required firms to amend or remove 8,582 promotions during 2022 - 14 times more than 2021, a report published shows.
FCA supports firms through the transition to implementing the Consumer Duty06/02/2023 13:20:00
As firms continue to get ready for the implementation of the Consumer Duty, the FCA is supporting firms through the transition with a programme of engagement, which includes setting out in letters the expectations of the Duty and arranging a series of regional in-person events for specific groups of small and medium-sized firms.
Financial watchdog proposes to ban debt packager referral fees to protect consumers02/02/2023 15:15:00
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is to push ahead with proposals to ban debt packager firms from receiving referral fees from debt solution providers, following further analysis of the market.
Five individuals face conspiracy to insider deal and money laundering charges26/01/2023 11:20:00
The FCA has started criminal proceedings against five individuals for conspiracy to commit insider dealing and money laundering.
FCA issues statement of objections to 3 money transfer firms25/01/2023 14:45:00
In a statement of objections issued today, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) alleges that Dollar East (International Travel & Money Transfer) Ltd, Hafiz Bros Travel & Money Transfer Limited, and LCC Trans-Sending Limited (including its parent company Small World Financial Services Group Limited) trading as Small World, fixed prices charged to customers in Glasgow for transferring money from the UK to Pakistan.
FCA highlights areas of focus for firms implementing the Consumer Duty25/01/2023 13:20:00
With 6 months to go before the Consumer Duty comes into force, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has published a review of how firms are planning to implement the Duty.