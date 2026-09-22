Financial Conduct Authority
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FCA takes Hunter Jones to High Court over alleged unauthorised activity
The FCA has begun High Court proceedings against Osborne Baldwin Limited, which trades as Hunter Jones and Hunter Jones Group.
The FCA alleges that Hunter Jones, which sells loan notes, carries out regulated activity without authorisation. The FCA is asking the court to stop Hunter Jones carrying out regulated activity and require money to be returned to investors.
The proceedings are at an early stage. The court has not yet determined the claim and no trial date has been set.
Consumers who deal with unauthorised firms are at greater risk and may lose access to important protections if things go wrong. The FCA strongly encourages consumers to use its Firm Checker.
Anyone who has invested through Hunter Jones and is concerned about what this means for them, or has information to share with the FCA, should contact AvillConsumers@fca.org.uk.
The FCA will provide more information for investors when it is able to do so.
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/fca-takes-hunter-jones-high-court-over-alleged-unauthorised-activity
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