Financial Conduct Authority
|Printable version
FCA to improve pace and transparency around enforcement cases
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) yesterday committed to carrying out enforcement cases more quickly as the organisation seeks to increase the deterrent impact of its enforcement actions.
In the future the FCA will focus on a streamlined portfolio of cases, aligned to its strategic priorities where it can deliver the greatest impact. The FCA will also close those cases where no outcome is achievable, more quickly.
As part of the new approach the FCA has begun a consultation on plans to be more transparent when an enforcement investigation is opened. Under the plans the FCA will publish updates on investigations as appropriate and be open about when cases have been closed with no enforcement outcome.
The moves are a step change from the current process where investigations are only announced in very limited circumstances.
Therese Chambers, joint Executive Director of Enforcement and Market Oversight at the FCA yesterday said:
“By being more transparent when we open and close cases we can enhance public confidence by showing that we are on the case.
“At the same time, we will amplify the deterrent impact of our work by enabling firms to understand the types of serious failings that can lead to an investigation, helping them to change their own behaviour more quickly. Greater transparency will also drive greater accountability for us as an enforcement agency.”
Steve Smart, joint Executive Director Enforcement and Market Oversight yesterday said:
“Reducing and preventing serious harm is a cornerstone of our strategy. By delivering faster, targeted and transparent enforcement, we will reduce harm and deter others. We will also make greater use of our intervention powers to stop harm in real time.”
Any decision to announce an investigation would be taken on a case-by-case basis and depend on a variety of factors which will indicate whether to do so is in the public interest. These include whether the announcement will protect and enhance the integrity of the UK financial system, reassure the public the FCA is taking appropriate action, or assist in any investigations.
Announcing an investigation does not mean that the FCA has decided whether there has been misconduct or breaches of its requirements. Investigations into individuals will be different and the FCA will not usually announce these types of investigations.
Notes to Editors
- Read the consultation paper.
- Therese Chambers yesterday gave a speech setting out more details of the FCA’s new approach.
- Find out more information about the FCA.
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/fca-improve-pace-and-transparency-around-enforcement-cases
Latest News from
Financial Conduct Authority
Mohammed Zina sentenced to 22 months in prison for insider dealing and fraud16/02/2024 16:20:00
Following a sentencing hearing at Southwark Crown Court, Mohammed Zina, 35, was today sentenced to 22 months in prison for insider dealing and fraud.
Convicted illegal money lender imprisoned for failing to pay confiscation order16/02/2024 15:25:00
Illegal money lender, Dharam Prakash Gopee (70), has been sentenced to almost 8 years in prison for failing to pay a confiscation order.
Mohammed Zina found guilty of insider dealing and fraud15/02/2024 16:15:00
Mr Mohammed Zina was today found guilty of six offences of insider dealing and three offences of fraud following a 12-week trial at Southwark Crown Court brought by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
Financial watchdog stops thousands of misleading ads and promotions14/02/2024 15:05:00
Over 10,000 financial adverts and other promotions were withdrawn or changed in 2023 following intervention from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), an increase of 17%, year-on-year.
Four men under investigation on suspicion of multiple offences14/02/2024 14:05:00
The FCA and National Crime Agency (NCA) conducted a major operation to arrest 3 London based individuals.
FCA bans and fines Floris Jakobus Huisamen over London Capital & Finance plc financial promotions13/02/2024 11:10:00
The FCA has fined a former director of London Capital & Finance plc (LCF) £31,800 and banned him from working in financial services.
GAP insurers agree to suspend sales following FCA concerns over fair value09/02/2024 16:10:00
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has today announced that multiple insurance firms have agreed to pause sales of Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) insurance, following a request from the FCA.
Individual charged with fraud over unauthorised investment scheme23/01/2024 14:15:00
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has launched criminal proceedings against Guy Flintham for committing fraud by false representation and for carrying out regulated activity without authorisation.
Duty calls: Future-proofing finance for everyone03/01/2024 13:20:00
Now into the second year of its 3-year strategy, the FCA has outlined some key achievements and milestones from the last 12 months, including the game changing introduction of the Consumer Duty, which came into force on 31 July 2023.