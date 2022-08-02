Financial Conduct Authority
|Printable version
FCA to open Leeds office in September with 100 new jobs
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) will be recruiting to fill more than 100 new roles based in Leeds.
The FCA is opening an office in the city later this year and has signed a deal for premises at 6 Queen Street in the heart of its business district.
The FCA’s Digital Delivery Centre will be based in Leeds alongside other key FCA business teams.
William Hague, Director of Change and Transformation at the FCA, is leading the establishment of the office and Phil Nixon has been appointed as Head of the Digital Delivery Centre.
The FCA has also previously committed to doubling the number of staff in its Edinburgh office to around 200 and increasing recruitment in data and technology.
Nikhil Rathi, Chief Executive of the FCA said:
'As a national regulator, it is vital we have a truly national footprint. That means having colleagues in all parts of the UK.
'I’m delighted that we’re moving a step closer to opening our new Leeds office, in a city with a growing reputation as a digital and tech hub.'
Councillor James Lewis, leader of Leeds City Council, said:
'Leeds City Council has worked hard to ensure that Leeds is seen as an attractive destination for business and organisations, and it’s great to see that recognised as more organisations move into our city.
'The city has financial, digital and tech sectors that are strong and resilient, with a population that is innovative, diverse and brimming with talent.
'We look forward to welcoming the Financial Conduct Authority to the city.'
Notes to editors
-
The opening of the Leeds office was announced in the FCA’s Business Plan in July 2021 and follows the establishment of a small presence in Cardiff and Belfast.
-
Phil Nixon is joining the FCA in September. He has a wealth of experience working in data services and has worked for the NHS and IBM.
-
William Hague is Director of Change and Transformation at the FCA and has a background working in central government including The Cabinet Office and HM Revenue and Customs.
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/search-results?category=press%20releases&start=1
Latest News from
Financial Conduct Authority
FCA clamps down on marketing of high-risk investments to consumers02/08/2022 10:25:00
The FCA has finalised stronger rules to help tackle misleading adverts that encourage investing in high-risk products.
FCA regulation boosts consumer protection in the funeral plans market29/07/2022 14:10:00
From today, the FCA will regulate pre-paid funeral plans, following legislation passed by Parliament. The FCA is authorising 26 providers. Together these firms hold approximately 1.6 million plans, which make up 87% of the market.
FCA publishes Decision Notices for Carillion plc (in liquidation) and three of its former executive directors29/07/2022 10:25:00
The three individuals have referred their respective Decision Notices to the Upper Tribunal where they will each present their case. Any findings in the individuals’ Decision Notices are therefore provisional and reflect the FCA’s belief as to what occurred and how it considers their behaviour should be characterised.
The FCA’s Consumer Duty will lead to a major shift in financial services27/07/2022 13:15:00
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has confirmed its plans to bring in a new Consumer Duty, which will fundamentally improve how firms serve consumers. It will set higher and clearer standards of consumer protection across financial services and require firms to put their customers’ needs first.
The Bank of England, PRA and FCA set out potential measures to oversee critical third parties in a move to increase resilience of the financial sector22/07/2022 10:25:00
The Bank of England (the Bank), Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and FCA (collectively the ‘supervisory authorities’) have set out potential measures to oversee and strengthen the resilience of services provided by critical third parties (CTPs) to the UK financial sector.
Half a million consumers paying less credit card interest following FCA intervention19/07/2022 13:15:00
Nearly 600,000 people are now paying less in interest and charges on their credit card debt because of changes made by the FCA.
FCA fines The TJM Partnership Limited (in liquidation) £2 million for serious financial crime control failings in relation to cum-ex trading18/07/2022 10:25:00
The FCA has fined The TJM Partnership Limited (in liquidation) £2,038,700 for failing to ensure it had effective systems and controls to identify and reduce the risk of financial crime and money laundering in its business.
FCA tells banks to improve treatment of struggling small business borrowers12/07/2022 16:10:00
As part of its work in response to the increased cost of living, the FCA has told banks they must treat small business customers fairly when collecting and recovering debts.