FCA to open Leeds office in September with 100 new jobs

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) will be recruiting to fill more than 100 new roles based in Leeds.

The FCA is opening an office in the city later this year and has signed a deal for premises at 6 Queen Street in the heart of its business district.

The FCA’s Digital Delivery Centre will be based in Leeds alongside other key FCA business teams.

William Hague, Director of Change and Transformation at the FCA, is leading the establishment of the office and Phil Nixon has been appointed as Head of the Digital Delivery Centre.

The FCA has also previously committed to doubling the number of staff in its Edinburgh office to around 200 and increasing recruitment in data and technology.

Nikhil Rathi, Chief Executive of the FCA said:

'As a national regulator, it is vital we have a truly national footprint. That means having colleagues in all parts of the UK.

'I’m delighted that we’re moving a step closer to opening our new Leeds office, in a city with a growing reputation as a digital and tech hub.'

Councillor James Lewis, leader of Leeds City Council, said:

'Leeds City Council has worked hard to ensure that Leeds is seen as an attractive destination for business and organisations, and it’s great to see that recognised as more organisations move into our city.



'The city has financial, digital and tech sectors that are strong and resilient, with a population that is innovative, diverse and brimming with talent.

'We look forward to welcoming the Financial Conduct Authority to the city.'

