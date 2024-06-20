Financial Conduct Authority
FCA urges victims to claim compensation for Ian Hudson's illegal activities
The FCA urges victims to come forward by 3 July 2024 after the court ordered compensation for victims of fraudulent trading and regulated activities carried on without authorisation.
Following a hearing before His Honour Judge Tomlinson in Southwark Crown Court, the FCA has secured a confiscation order, under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002, against Ian James Hudson who had been convicted of criminal charges in relation to fraudulent trading and carrying on regulated activities without authorisation.
Ian Hudson was convicted and sentenced to a term of imprisonment totalling 4 years following the FCA’s prosecution.
The court made a confiscation order against Ian Hudson in the sum of £220,710.14. The court also ordered this amount be paid as compensation to the victims of Ian Hudson’s illegal activities.
The FCA has carried out extensive inquiries to identify all victims who are eligible for compensation. The FCA is now making a final call for any remaining victims to come forward.
Contact the FCA
If anyone believes they are a victim of Ian Hudson’s illegal activities and has not been contacted about Ian Hudson by the FCA already, they should contact the FCA with details of their dealings with Ian Hudson as soon as possible, by no later than 3 July 2024.
The FCA can be contacted in the following ways:
• Email: OpSouthamExternal@fca.org.uk
• Freephone: 0800 111 6768 or 0300 500 8082
• Write to: Financial Conduct Authority, Unauthorised Business Department, Operation Southam Case Team, 12 Endeavour Square, London E20 1JN.
Notes to editors
- The court also imposed a default prison sentence of 2 years under the terms of the confiscation order for Ian Hudson, which means that he would be liable to serve a term of imprisonment in the event that he does not satisfy his confiscation order.
- Find out more information about the FCA.
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/fca-urges-victims-claim-compensation-ian-hudson-illegal-activities
