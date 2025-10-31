FCA warns investors in CFDs risk losing out on protections

People who invest in Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are being urged not to give up vital consumer protections by the FCA.

CFDs are a way to bet on the price of a share or asset moving up or down without owning it. The FCA is concerned that firms are using high-pressure techniques to encourage investors to claim they are professional clients, putting them at risk of losing more money than they can afford.

The retail client protections, including leverage limits and client loss protections, prevent nearly 400,000 people a year from risking more than their original stake in CFDs and provide between £267m and £451m worth of protection.

The FCA has also found investors are being targeted by finfluencers, who may not make it clear that they are promoting unregulated firms operating offshore. Some of these finfluencers promise consumers unrealistic returns if they copy trades, invest in managed accounts or pay for daily trading tips. Over 90,000 people have lost around £75m over a 4-year period in this way at just one firm.

Firms must not push elective professional or redirection promotions onto their retail clients. The FCA will take action against firms breaking the rules. The FCA will continue to target finfluencers touting financial services products illegally.

Mark Francis, director of sell-side markets at the FCA, said:

'CFDs are complex, high-risk products. The protections given to retail investors under our rules save UK consumers millions each year. We are concerned that some firms are trying to get people to invest more than they can afford to lose. Investors should be very wary of CFD firms attempting to bypass our rules in this way and of those on social media touting investments which look too good to be true.'

Under the Consumer Duty, consumers must receive communications they understand and products and services that meet their needs and offer fair value. The FCA's InvestSmart campaign has useful tools to help people make more informed investment decisions.

Notes to editors