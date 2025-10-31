Financial Conduct Authority
|Printable version
FCA warns investors in CFDs risk losing out on protections
People who invest in Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are being urged not to give up vital consumer protections by the FCA.
CFDs are a way to bet on the price of a share or asset moving up or down without owning it. The FCA is concerned that firms are using high-pressure techniques to encourage investors to claim they are professional clients, putting them at risk of losing more money than they can afford.
The retail client protections, including leverage limits and client loss protections, prevent nearly 400,000 people a year from risking more than their original stake in CFDs and provide between £267m and £451m worth of protection.
The FCA has also found investors are being targeted by finfluencers, who may not make it clear that they are promoting unregulated firms operating offshore. Some of these finfluencers promise consumers unrealistic returns if they copy trades, invest in managed accounts or pay for daily trading tips. Over 90,000 people have lost around £75m over a 4-year period in this way at just one firm.
Firms must not push elective professional or redirection promotions onto their retail clients. The FCA will take action against firms breaking the rules. The FCA will continue to target finfluencers touting financial services products illegally.
Mark Francis, director of sell-side markets at the FCA, said:
'CFDs are complex, high-risk products. The protections given to retail investors under our rules save UK consumers millions each year. We are concerned that some firms are trying to get people to invest more than they can afford to lose. Investors should be very wary of CFD firms attempting to bypass our rules in this way and of those on social media touting investments which look too good to be true.'
Under the Consumer Duty, consumers must receive communications they understand and products and services that meet their needs and offer fair value. The FCA's InvestSmart campaign has useful tools to help people make more informed investment decisions.
Notes to editors
- CFDs are complex financial products used to speculate on the movement in prices on a wide range of assets. As a result, they carry a considerable risk of substantial losses.
- In the coming months, the FCA will launch a consultation around client categorisation to ensure the right protections apply for the consumers who need them and create more freedom for those professional investors who don't.
- Some firms are promoting retail clients to elective professional investor categorisation. Clients’ funds may be moved out of segregated client money accounts, exposing the client to greater risk of loss in the event of firm failure.
- Others are redirecting retail clients to associated CFD providers in third country jurisdictions without equivalent consumer protections.
- In 2019, the FCA restricted the sale of CFDs to retail customers.
- The figures on the benefits of consumer protection are taken from the FCA's PS18/19 (PDF) on restricting CFD products sold to retail clients.
- In June 2025, the FCA led an international crackdown on illegal finfluencers that resulted in 3 arrests, 7 cease and desist letters and 50 warning alerts being issued.
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/fca-warns-investors-cfds-risk-losing-out-protections
Latest News from
Financial Conduct Authority
Individual convicted and fined for data protection breach30/10/2025 11:05:00
Taunton-based Luke Coleman, aged 30, has pleaded guilty to unlawfully obtaining and the subsequent disclosure of personal data in breach of the Data Protection Act, following a prosecution by the FCA.
FCA bans and fines advisor £100,281 for insider dealing24/10/2025 10:20:00
The FCA has fined Neil Sedgwick Dwane £100,281 for insider dealing and banned him from working for UK financial services.
Financial crime oversight in corporate finance firms shows gaps, says FCA20/10/2025 14:20:00
A recent survey found that two-thirds of corporate finance firms not required to submit financial crime returns may be falling short of money laundering rules.
Banks need to help 'break the spell' of romance scams20/10/2025 10:20:00
The FCA found examples of banks going to significant lengths to protect those at risk of romance fraud, but also uncovered missed opportunities to prevent these scams, which cost victims £106m last year.
FCA supports tokenisation to boost efficiency and innovation in asset management14/10/2025 11:25:00
The FCA has set out plans to support tokenisation, to drive innovation and growth in asset management.
14m unfair motor loans due compensation under FCA-proposed scheme08/10/2025 14:15:00
Payouts on an expected 14m unfair motor finance agreements could start next year, under an industry-wide compensation scheme proposed by the FCA.
Daniel Pugh sentenced to 7 and a half years in prison for £1.3m Ponzi scheme07/10/2025 16:20:00
Daniel Pugh has been sentenced to 7 years and 6 months in prison for running a £1.3m Ponzi scheme, following a prosecution brought by the FCA.
Regulators join forces to tackle poor claims management practices07/10/2025 10:25:00
The FCA, Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA), Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) and the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) are joining together to tackle misleading advertising and inadequate information provided by some claims management companies (CMCs) and law firms working on motor finance claims, and the risk that excessive fees are charged to clients.