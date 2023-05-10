Financial Conduct Authority
|Printable version
FCA warns of impending Consumer Duty deadline
With fewer than 90 days to go until the start of the Consumer Duty the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has urged firms to ensure they are ready for the 31 July deadline.
In a speech, given today, Sheldon Mills, Executive Director of Consumers and Competition at the FCA, warned that firms who ignore the Duty or who pose the most harm can expect swift action.
Sheldon Mills said:
'Our supervisory and enforcement approach will be proportionate to the harm – or risk of harm – to consumers, with a sharp focus on outcomes.
'We will prioritise the most serious breaches and act swiftly and assertively where we find evidence of harm or risk of harm to consumers.
'In some cases, firms can expect us to take robust action, such as interventions or investigations, along with possible disciplinary sanctions.'
Mr Mills also acknowledged the work undertaken by financial services firms to implement the duty and set out how it could boost the competitiveness of the sector, saying:
'Since we published our final rules and guidance in July last year, the financial services industry has worked with us to meet Parliament’s will to implement the new Consumer Duty.
'The 52 million financial services consumers in the UK rely on the sector to deliver good outcomes, and should be even better protected from harm, particularly in these challenging economic times.
'The Duty will help the UK financial services industry remain world-leading proponents of financial services, as firms have to think harder about innovating and competing to find better ways to serve customers.
'If applied correctly by firms, the Consumer Duty should help firms retain and attract customers and will enhance the competitiveness of our financial services sector.
'The Duty will mean that consumers should receive communications they can understand, products and services that meet their needs and offer fair value, and they get the customer support they need, when they need it.'
To further support firms, the FCA is sharing findings from its review of firms’ fair value assessment frameworks, which highlights good practice and areas for further consideration.
The review found that firms had carefully considered the FCA’s price and value requirements, but that some firms have more work to do to meet the rules. The FCA has set out 4 key areas for firms to focus on which include collecting evidence that demonstrates products represent fair value and having clear oversight of actions to take if products do not provide fair value.
The current cost of living squeeze makes it all the more vital consumers get fair value, and this should also benefit the competitiveness of the industry as firms strive to offer the best to compete for customers.
Notes to editors
-
Read the full speech given today by Sheldon Mills at EY.
-
Consumer Duty: Findings from our review of fair value frameworks.
-
See our Consumer Duty page for further information.
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/fca-warns-impending-consumer-duty-deadline
Latest News from
Financial Conduct Authority
FCA continues action against unregistered crypto ATMs across the UK05/05/2023 14:10:00
The FCA has used its powers to inspect sites in Exeter, Nottingham and Sheffield suspected of hosting illegally operated crypto ATMs, as part of a continued crackdown on this illicit sector.
FCA publishes Decision Notices for Banque Havilland SA and three of its former employees05/05/2023 11:10:00
The FCA has decided to fine Banque Havilland £10m; its former London branch CEO, Edmund Rowland, £352,000; David Weller, a former London branch senior manager, £54,000; and Vladimir Bolelyy, a former London branch employee, £14,200.
FCA sets out steps to improve whistleblower confidence04/05/2023 15:05:00
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is today setting out actions to improve the confidence of whistleblowers – including sharing further information with whistleblowers on how it’s acted on their information; improving the use of information provided by whistleblowers; and improving how it captures information from whistleblowers.
FCA proposes to simplify rules to help encourage companies to list in the UK03/05/2023 14:05:00
The FCA proposes to reform and streamline the listing rules in the UK to help attract a wider range of companies, encourage competition and improve choice for investors.
OPBAS publishes report on legal and accountancy sector supervision02/05/2023 10:25:00
In its fourth report, the Office for Professional Body Anti-Money Laundering Supervision (OPBAS) has found that professional bodies are continuing to demonstrate good levels of compliance with money laundering regulations but improvements in how effectively they supervise have not been good enough.
FCA sets out recommendations for LDI managers25/04/2023 10:25:00
The FCA has published a series of recommendations for asset managers designed to increase resilience of Liability Driven Investment (LDI) funds.
Financial watchdog puts banks on alert in fight against money laundering via the Post Office24/04/2023 13:20:00
The regulator brought together partners including the National Economic Crime Centre (NECC), industry and government to strengthen controls while seeking to ensure that legitimate customers can continue to use the Post Office for Everyday Banking.
FCA sets out multi-occupancy leasehold insurance reforms21/04/2023 16:05:00
The FCA is proposing new rights and protections for leaseholders to improve the transparency of the multi-occupancy leasehold buildings insurance market.
FCA announces plan to deliver significant redress to Woodford investors20/04/2023 14:10:00
Following an investigation by the FCA, Link Fund Solutions (LFS) has agreed to provide, with a material contribution from its ultimate parent, Link Administration Holdings (Link Group), a significant redress payment to investors in the LF Woodford Equity Income Fund (the WEIF) of up to approximately £235 million.