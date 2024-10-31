Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
FCDO Indo-Pacific Minister statement on North Korea ICBM launch
The UK has condemned the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile by North Korea on 30 October.
FCDO Minister for the Indo-Pacific Catherine West said:
The UK condemns the latest launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on 30 October by North Korea; these actions clearly breach multiple UN Security Council Resolutions (UNSCRs).
Unlawful ballistic missile launches are deeply damaging for regional stability and continue to destabilise the peace and security of the Korean Peninsula.
The UK will continue to call out violations of UNSCRs. We urge North Korea to refrain from illegal launches, return to dialogue, and abandon its illegal nuclear and ballistic weapons programme.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/fcdo-indo-pacific-minister-statement-on-north-korea-icbm-launch
