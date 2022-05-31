FCDO statement on China’s human rights violations in Xinjiang: 30 May 2022

An FCDO statement on China’s human rights violations in Xinjiang, following a visit to the region by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

An FCDO spokesperson said:

It is clear that the Chinese authorities did not provide the full, unfettered access to Xinjiang for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights that we and our international partners have long called for. China’s failure to grant such access only serves to highlight their determination to hide the truth.

We will continue to act with our international partners to increase the pressure on China to immediately cease its appalling human rights violations in Xinjiang, and release those unjustly detained.

We look forward to the High Commissioner’s long awaited report on the situation in Xinjiang.