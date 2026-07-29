FCDO statement on democratic governance, civic space and human rights in Nicaragua

An FCDO statement on recent declarations by the Nicaraguan authorities about elections.

The UK Government remains deeply concerned by the continued deterioration of democratic governance, civic space and human rights in Nicaragua.

Recent declarations by the Nicaraguan authorities about elections represent a further assault on democratic principles and the Nicaraguan people’s right to choose their leaders freely and fairly

We urge the Nicaraguan authorities to uphold their international human rights commitments, restore democratic guarantees, and create the conditions for meaningful political participation, peaceful dissent and respect for fundamental freedoms.