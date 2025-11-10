FCDO statement on DPRK ballistic missile launch: 7 November

The FCDO has released a statement following a ballistic missile launch by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on 7 November.

An FCDO spokesperson recently said:

We are concerned by reports that North Korea conducted a further ballistic missile launch on 7 November.

Ballistic missile launches violate multiple UN Security Council resolutions (UNSCRs) and destabilise peace and security on the Korean Peninsula.

The UK continues to urge North Korea to cease provocations, to engage in meaningful diplomacy and accept offers of dialogue.