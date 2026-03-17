FCDO statement on DPRK ballistic missile launches: 14 March

The FCDO has released a statement following ballistic missile launches by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on 14 March.

An FCDO spokesperson recently said:

DPRK’s ballistic missile launches on 14 March are another breach of UN Security Council resolutions (UNSCRs), destabilising regional peace and security. The UK continues to urge North Korea to stop provocations and return to dialogue.

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