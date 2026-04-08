Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
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FCDO statement on DPRK ballistic missile launches: 8 April
The FCDO has released a statement following ballistic missile launches by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on 8 April.
An FCDO spokesperson said:
DPRK’s ballistic missile launches on 8 April are another breach of UN Security Council resolutions (UNSCRs), destabilising regional peace and security.
The UK continues to urge DPRK to stop provocations, to engage in meaningful diplomacy and return to dialogue.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/fcdo-statement-on-dprk-ballistic-missile-launches-8-april
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