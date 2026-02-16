FCDO statement on parliamentary elections in Bangladesh

FCDO statement given recently on parliamentary elections in Bangladesh.

An FCDO spokesperson recently said:

We welcome the parliamentary elections in Bangladesh which took place on 12 February 2026. The peaceful electoral process delivered conclusive results. This represents an important step forward in Bangladesh’s ambitions and the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh.

We look forward to the new government advancing democratic, economic, and social reforms. We will work closely with Bangladesh on our shared priorities of economic growth, migration, climate and security, building on the strong connections between our people.