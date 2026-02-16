Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
FCDO statement on parliamentary elections in Bangladesh
FCDO statement given recently on parliamentary elections in Bangladesh.
An FCDO spokesperson recently said:
We welcome the parliamentary elections in Bangladesh which took place on 12 February 2026. The peaceful electoral process delivered conclusive results. This represents an important step forward in Bangladesh’s ambitions and the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh.
We look forward to the new government advancing democratic, economic, and social reforms. We will work closely with Bangladesh on our shared priorities of economic growth, migration, climate and security, building on the strong connections between our people.
Media enquiries
Email newsdesk@fcdo.gov.uk
Telephone 020 7008 3100
Email the FCDO Newsdesk (monitored 24 hours a day) in the first instance, and we will respond as soon as possible.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/fcdo-statement-on-parliamentary-elections-in-bangladesh
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
The UK welcomes the agreement reached between the Syrian Government and the Syrian Democratic Forces to bring an end to the fighting in North-East Syria: UK statement at the UN Security Council16/02/2026 14:10:00
Statement given recently (13 February 2026) by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Syria.
The UK fully supports the new government’s efforts to advance security, stability and prosperity for the Yemeni people: UK statement at the UN Security Council16/02/2026 12:25:00
Statement given recently (12 February 2026) by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Yemen.
Correcting Russia’s false claims about the OSCE: UK statement to the OSCE13/02/2026 14:10:00
Ambassador Holland rejects Russia’s false claims about the OSCE, stressing that it is Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, refusal to engage with OSCE mechanisms and continued detention of OSCE staff that undermine the organisation. The UK remains ready for meaningful dialogue at the OSCE, but this should be based on facts and law (12 February 2026).
Core Group Statement for the Interactive dialogue on the oral update of the OHCHR on the human rights situation in the Sudan12/02/2026 14:10:00
Sudan Core Group Statement for the oral update of the OHCHR on the human rights situation in and around El Fasher, in the context of the ongoing conflict in the Sudan.
UK to lead multinational cyber defence exercise from Singapore.12/02/2026 13:17:15
The UK will lead the multinational defensive cyber exercise Defence Cyber Marvel (DCM) 2026, a multilateral cyber defence exercise conducted by the British Army Cyber Association.
Intelligence agencies provide briefings on foreign interference11/02/2026 12:14:00
MI5 and cyber security services deliver rare briefings to Vice Chancellors and political parties to harden the UK’s resilience against foreign interference.
FCDO Statement on expansion of Israeli control over the West Bank10/02/2026 14:10:00
An FCDO statement on the Israeli Security Cabinet's decision to expand Israeli control over the West Bank.
Foreign Secretary responds to Jimmy Lai sentencing10/02/2026 10:25:00
Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper yesterday responded to the sentencing of Jimmy Lai in Hong Kong.