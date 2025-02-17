FCDO statement on the situation in DRC

The FCDO has released a statement following the entrance of M23 and the Rwandan Defence Force into Bukavu​: 16 February.

An FCDO spokesperson yesterday said:

“The entrance of M23 and the Rwandan Defence Force into Bukavu​ is a violation of DRC’s sovereignty and​ territorial integrity, and a breach of​ the UN Charter. This is a serious escalation that heightens the risk of a wider regional conflict – the human cost of which would be devastating​. The UK calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities, withdrawal of all RDF from Congolese territory and a return to dialogue through African-led peace processes. There can be no military solution.

“The humanitarian situation in eastern DRC is critical. Close to a million people have already been displaced by this recent offensive and hundreds of thousands are now in desperate need of lifesaving support. It is appalling that vital aid routes have been cut off. All​ parties must restore humanitarian access as a matter of urgency.”