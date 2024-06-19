Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
FCDO statement on the South China Sea
FCDO statement in response to dangerous actions taken by Chinese Coast Guard and Maritime Militia vessels against the Philippines near Second Thomas Shoal.
A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development spokesperson said:
The UK strongly condemns the dangerous actions taken by Chinese Coast Guard and Maritime Militia vessels against the Philippines near Second Thomas Shoal.
China’s disregard for international law amidst reports of unlawful conduct in the boarding and towing of Philippine government vessels is extremely concerning.
Chinese actions interfered with navigational freedoms, caused damage to Philippine vessels and injury to personnel. These actions are escalating regional tensions and causing unnecessary risk of miscalculation.
We reiterate our support for UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and call on both sides to adhere to the legally binding findings of the Tribunal in the South China Sea Arbitration.
