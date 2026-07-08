Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
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FCDO summons Iranian Chargé d'Affaires over attack on Iran international journalist
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office yesterday summoned the Iranian Chargé d'Affaires in London in response to the sentencing of two individuals for their role in the attack on an Iran International journalist in 2024.
An FCDO spokesperson said:
Yesterday, upon instruction from the Foreign Secretary, the Chargé d’Affaires of the Iranian Embassy in London was summoned to the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office. Mr Ali Nasimfar was summoned by the Minister for the Middle East, Hamish Falconer.
The summons follows the sentencing of two Romanian nationals for their role in the attack on Iran International journalist Pouria Zeraati in March 2024. The judge concluded that this attack was carried out in the interests of, and on behalf of, the Iranian state. This follows a longstanding pattern of hostile activity by the Iranian intelligence services on UK soil. The judge also found that one of the defendants, George Stana, met the foreign power condition under the National Security Act 2023, concluding that the individual knew, or ought to have known, the connection to Iran in relation to the attack.
We take threats posed by Iran and those who do its bidding extremely seriously. Iran’s actions attempt to undermine UK sovereignty and security and are completely unacceptable – it must cease in these activities immediately.
Protecting national security, upholding media freedom and freedom of expression, remain our top priorities. This government will take all measures necessary to protect the British people, and those living and working in the UK.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/fcdo-summons-iranian-charge-daffaires-over-attack-on-iran-international-journalist
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