FCDO summons Iranian Chargé d'Affaires over Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Qods Force’s role in directing attacks by proxy groups

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office yesterday summoned the Iranian Chargé d'Affaires in London in response to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Qods Force’s (IRGC-QF) role in directing proxy groups to carry out a series of attacks across Europe.

An FCDO spokesperson said:

“Today, upon instruction from the Foreign Secretary, the Chargé d’affaires of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Kingdom was summoned to the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office. Mr Ali Nasimfar was summoned in response to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Qods Force’s (IRGC-QF) role in directing the Islamic Movement of the Companions of the Right (IMCR) to carry out a series of attacks across Europe between March and May.

“IRGC activity attempts to undermine the safety and security of the UK and our allies. Despite repeated warnings, Iran’s intelligence services have not ceased in their hostile activity. Instead, Iran has sought to intensify its malign behaviour, which is completely unacceptable.

“The summons follows steps taken by the UK government this week to hold the Iranian regime to account, exposing its support to proxy groups and criminal networks overseas and in the UK.

“We are clear that we will take all measures necessary to protect the British people. Foreign state-backed threats will not be tolerated and the action we have taken this week, including designating the IRGC under new state threats powers, aims to expose and disrupt the efforts of those who do their bidding.”