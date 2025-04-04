Environment Agency
FCERM research outcomes and impact
Research investment is making an impact in managing flooding and coastal change.
On 4 April 2025, the Flood and Coastal Erosion Risk Management (FCERM) research and development programme published a collection of case studies. They highlight how research has been used to improve flood and coastal erosion risk management by connecting people who have operational problems with researchers who have solutions.
The case studies cover diverse topics – from modelling with advanced technologies like digital twins, to using natural flood management measures, to applying people’s local flood knowledge and improving how we work with communities.
The FCERM research and development programme is a collaborative partnership between the Environment Agency, Defra, Welsh Government and Natural Resources Wales. We work with partners from academia, industry and across government.
