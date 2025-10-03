FDA
|Printable version
FDA at Fast Stream Basecamp 2025
At the Fast Stream Basecamp in Birmingham, FDA reps welcomed new first year Fast Streamers, speaking to them about the union’s work and how to get involved.
FDA National Officer for the Fast Stream Robert Eagleton, Assistant General Secretary Adrian Prandle, Fast Stream Organising Lead Nathan Brindle, and Co-Convenors Dan Marshall and Natasha Bloomfield at Base Camp 2025.
Fast Stream Committee Co-Convenors Dan Marshall and Natasha Bloomfield held Meet the Union sessions at the recent Basecamp, providing attendees with information on the FDA’s work, including recent successes on Fast Stream pay, and discussing reasons to join the FDA.
Speaking from the event, Marshall discussed his reasons for getting involved with the FDA, saying:
“I joined the FDA on my first day as a Fast Streamer because I’ve always believed that being part of a trade union is really important, both for you as an individual, but also as part of a collective voice for the workers in that organisation.”
Marshall started out as a casework rep, going on the join the Fast Stream Committee as Regional Officer, and then being elected as Convenor, which he has been for the past year and a half, and describes as “an incredibly rewarding experience”.
“It’s fantastic to get to represent Fast Streamers and help improve the Fast Stream for those members, and also for the role that plays in the civil service more widely.
“Basecamp in particular is a great opportunity to speak to Fast Streamers right at the start of their civil service careers, and often their careers as a whole. We can introduce them to what the FDA is and what trade unions are all about, and talk to them about the opportunities that come from getting involved with the FDA. We’ve already had lots of people today keen to be caseworkers, organisers, and mentors through the Public Sector Development and Mentoring Scheme.”
FDA Fast Stream Committee Co-Convenors Dan Marshall and Natasha Bloomfield leading a Meet the Union session at Base Camp.
Nathan Brindle, who is an Organising Lead for the FDA in the Fast Stream, also gave his reasons for getting involved with the union, saying:
“Some people view joining a union as just insurance, and I understand that because it is there to back you up when you’re in a tough situation. But it’s a lot more than that as well. When I do things like this event, I get to talk to Fast Streamers from all over the scheme.
“As a caseworker dealing with a variety of cases that come in, I get to understand some of the struggles that people are going through on the Fast Stream, which can be really varied. It can be, ‘I don’t know how to read this policy’ to ‘I’m in the middle of a mental health crisis’. Knowing that just by volunteering a little bit of my time and being part of this union can help someone out in a bad situation, I find that very rewarding.”
Looking to the future, Brindle said:
“As an Organising Lead, I’d like to do more regional events because I want people to know this is a union that represents the whole country, and all the regions, not just London.”
Get involved
If you have recently joined the FDA and would like to get more involved in the union, there are a number of opportunities including joining one of our member networks or becoming a rep.
Natasha Bloomfield, Co-Convenor on the Fast Stream Committee, reflected on what inspired her to become involved with the FDA, saying:
“I came to base camp last year and I listened to Dan and Honey, the previous Co-Conveners, give a talk about the FDA and they were really enthusiastic. That showed me that it was a really supportive network.
“There’s a lot of active work that’s gone on in the FDA for the Fast Stream in terms of pay negotiations and policy changes that just make me this feel extra infused, and it seemed like a nice community as well.”
Bloomfield said attending the Fast Stream Annual General Meeting was a great opportunity to meet people, and where she became interested in becoming a rep due to the opportunity it offered to help people, saying:
“I was strongly encouraged to go for a role in committee from other very enthusiastic committee members. I ended up going for the casework coordination role, and it was a really rewarding experience. Fast Stream Committee is a really nice network to be a part of in of, as everyone is really enthusiastic, has lots of ideas and works together… If you have an idea, it’s really easy to make it happen.”
Original article link: https://www.fda.org.uk/news/fda-at-fast-stream-base-camp-2025/
Latest News from
FDA
“Significant gaps” in Northern Ireland standards regime, says Murtagh15/09/2025 10:20:00
FDA National Officer for Northern Ireland Robert Murtagh has called for a strengthened standards regime in Stormont.
Ministers must “step up to the plate” or risk undermining the civil service, says Penman05/09/2025 11:15:00
The FDA has defended the pay and pensions of senior civil servants and called for ministers to do more to defend the civil service.
FDA secures 6.41% pay increase for Fast Streamers03/09/2025 13:15:00
The FDA’s Fast Stream members have voted to accept a pay award for 2025-26 with a 6.41% increase for second year salaries. The deal has been agreed under the Cabinet Office’s annual pay remit guidance process for the first time.
FDA reps in Dstl awarded the Group Impact Award 202529/07/2025 11:10:00
Katherine Hutchinson speaks to the winners of the Group Impact Award 2025: FDA reps Gareth Conway, Karen Craddock, Matt Gibb and Simon Botting at the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl).
“An opportunity missed”: FDA responds to new Ethics and Integrity Commission24/07/2025 10:15:00
Dave Penman has labelled new Commission “an opportunity missed” and called on the government to go further and look at parliament for a more independent system.
FDA attends unveiling of plaque in honour of first female civil servant Jeanie Senior08/07/2025 12:25:00
The FDA attended the unveiling of a plaque in honour of Britain’s first female civil servant, Jeanie Senior, which took place at Battersea Arts Centre.
‘Disappointing’ lack of workforce plan leaves more questions than answers over Spending Review cuts, says FDA12/06/2025 13:10:00
Following the publication of the 2025 Spending Review, the FDA has expressed disappointment at the lack of a civil service workforce plan.
FDA at TUC Disabled Workers’ Conference 202512/06/2025 12:10:00
Last week, an FDA delegation attended the TUC’s 2025 Disabled Workers’ Conference, held at the Bournemouth International Centre. The conference brings together delegates from across the union movement to discuss, debate, and decide motions on issues affecting disabled workers.
FDA reiterates calls for a full independent bullying and harassment policy in the Senedd05/06/2025 11:10:00
Appearing before the Senedd Standards of Conduct Committee, FDA National Officer Jane Runeckles made clear that the process for dealing with bullying, harassment and sexual misconduct must be independent from MSs.