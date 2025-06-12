FDA at TUC Disabled Workers’ Conference 2025

Last week, an FDA delegation attended the TUC’s 2025 Disabled Workers’ Conference, held at the Bournemouth International Centre. The conference brings together delegates from across the union movement to discuss, debate, and decide motions on issues affecting disabled workers.

The FDA’s delegation was led by Jon Martlew, with delegates Kara Gaetz-Bruce, Henry Acres, Josh Smith, Alison Rennie, Magdalena Drewenska, and Chloé François-Oatway.

Lead delegate Jon Martlew seconded a composite of motion from the FDA and FBU, “‘Proving disability & reasonable adjustment support in challenging delays or refusals”. This called on the TUC Disabled Workers’ Committee to make interventions towards fairer reasonable adjustment deadlines. Reflecting on his experience, Martlew said:

Lead delegate Jon Martlew seconds Composite 2 “‘Proving’ Disability & Reasonable Adjustment Support in challenging delays or refusals”

“I was honoured to be asked to lead this year’s FDA delegation to the TUC Disability Conference, one of the larger contingents at the event! It was also a privilege to hear the testimonies of so many delegates about the challenges faced by disabled people, including several of our fantastic contingent, and the motions passed have huge potential to effect real change. I was lucky enough to second a composite motion we had been involved in tabling on the challenges many of us face trying to get reasonable adjustments agreed – and I am very happy to say it was passed unanimously by Conference! I left feeling tired but inspired by the change that is possible and excited about the work in the pipeline in the FDA!”

Delegate Josh Smith seconded Motion 1, ‘Disability leave’, calling on the TUC to provide guidance on disability leave that includes exemplars of policies, and to campaign for disability leave to be embraced as a proactive step towards disability inclusion. Smith said:

“As a first-time attendee at the TUC Disabled Workers’ Conference, I felt very privileged to be able to support a motion on disability leave. It was really interesting to see the diversity represented at this conference, and the challenges that so many people face in their professional lives and how they could be better supported by their employers. And most importantly, it made me very aware on how unions such as the FDA are still so relevant and important because if we don’t stand up to fight for such equality, common sense, and fair play, who will?”

Delegate Henry Acres spoke in support of Motion 12, ‘An equal future for disabled people’. This called for the government to support disabled people to access “fair and proper” work, improve access to reasonable adjustments, address the higher cost of living faced by disabled people, and to “challenge harmful stereotypes, negative attitudes, and assumptions about disabled people.

Reflecting on her experience as a first-time delegate to the conference, Gaetz-Bruce said:

“Attending my first TUC Disabled Workers’ Conference as a new FDA rep was both inspiring and eye-opening. I felt proud to stand alongside fellow FDA delegates, sharing our experiences and learning from each other. It was insightful to hear how different organisations approach disability inclusion.

“The conference gave me a clearer understanding of the challenges we face as a union and the importance of standing together to promote equity. While some motions were difficult for us to support, I valued the respectful dialogue and the opportunity to show that unions can be allies to one another, and that there are allies within government too.

“What struck me most was the honesty, empathy and resilience of the delegates. Despite the challenges, there was a strong sense of solidarity and purpose. I left feeling more confident in my role and more committed to supporting positive change.”

Delegate Chloé François-Oatway, who recently received the FDA’s Wendy Jones Equality Award for her contributions to advancing equality, diversity and inclusion in the civil service, also gave her thoughts on attending the conference, saying:

“This was my second time attending the Conference and I am very glad I went! It was a lot of fun meeting the other FDA delegates and listening to their amazing speeches. I love the atmosphere of the conference: inclusion, empowerment and solidarity.

The Disabled Workers’ Conferences is part a series of equality conferences held by the TUC each year, which also includes the Women’s Conference, Young Workers’ Conference, LGBT+ Conference, and Black Workers’ Conference. If you would like to attend any of next year’s conferences as a delegate with the FDA, please look out for information in the weekly FDA newsletters in August and September.