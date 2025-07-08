FDA
|Printable version
FDA attends unveiling of plaque in honour of first female civil servant Jeanie Senior
The FDA attended the unveiling of a plaque in honour of Britain’s first female civil servant, Jeanie Senior, which took place at Battersea Arts Centre. The plaque was funded by the FDA and the Battersea Society, with the unveiling event arranged by local historian and writer Jeanne Rathbone.
Jeanie Senior became the first female civil servant in 1873, when she was appointed as the first female inspector of the education of girls in pauper schools and workhouses, and would continue to work towards improving the education of girls living in poverty throughout her career. Another of Senior’s achievements was her relief work with soldiers returning from the Franco-Prussian War, which contributed to the foundation of the National Society for Aid to Sick and Wounded in War, a predecessor to the British Red Cross. She also co-founded the Metropolitan Association for Befriending Young Servants, an early type of mentoring scheme.
FDA President Margaret Haig (centre) speaking at the plaque unveiling at Battersea Arts Centre
At the unveiling FDA President Margaret Haig yesterday gave a speech reflecting on the position of women in the civil service today, and ongoing efforts to improve equality for women within the service and its culture, saying:
“[Senior] spoke truth unto power, championing those values which we still defend as a civil service union: integrity, honesty, objectivity, and impartiality.
“As we often say, a woman’s place is in the union, and we look to cement that in the FDA by providing networking and mentoring opportunities, and leadership development for women, just like Jeanie did.
“Civil servants today work across all areas which impact on children and young people across society, as well as adults. Women are now inspectors of education, but also of prisons and taxation. Women develop policies to address child poverty, provide a range of apprenticeships, and improve access to appropriate healthcare. Women prosecute cases of violence against women and girls, develop solutions and strategies on climate change, and champion gender equality internationally. Women in these roles, and many more, are represented by the FDA.”
Other speakers at the unveiling included Jeanie Senior’s biographer Sybil Oldfield, CEO of the Fawcett Society Penny East, MP for Battersea Marsha de Cordova, Director of Battersea Arts Centre Tarek Iskander and Mayor of Wandsworth Jeremy Ambache.
Original article link: https://www.fda.org.uk/news/fda-attends-unveiling-of-plaque-in-honour-of-first-female-civil-servant-jeanie-senior/
Latest News from
FDA
‘Disappointing’ lack of workforce plan leaves more questions than answers over Spending Review cuts, says FDA12/06/2025 13:10:00
Following the publication of the 2025 Spending Review, the FDA has expressed disappointment at the lack of a civil service workforce plan.
FDA at TUC Disabled Workers’ Conference 202512/06/2025 12:10:00
Last week, an FDA delegation attended the TUC’s 2025 Disabled Workers’ Conference, held at the Bournemouth International Centre. The conference brings together delegates from across the union movement to discuss, debate, and decide motions on issues affecting disabled workers.
FDA reiterates calls for a full independent bullying and harassment policy in the Senedd05/06/2025 11:10:00
Appearing before the Senedd Standards of Conduct Committee, FDA National Officer Jane Runeckles made clear that the process for dealing with bullying, harassment and sexual misconduct must be independent from MSs.
FDA rejects Reform’s “nonsensical” claims on EDI spending05/06/2025 10:10:00
The FDA has rejected claims made by Reform UK that £7 billion could be saved by cutting Equality Diversity and Inclusion initiatives, despite the most recent Cabinet Office review showing civil service EDI spending was around £27 million.
Civil service pay award demonstrates government has “failed to grasp the nettle of fundamental reform”26/05/2025 10:10:00
The government has published its Civil Service Pay Remit Guidance alongside a Written Ministerial Statement confirming the government’s decision to accept the recommendations of the SSRB.
ADC 2025: Penman says civil servants are “hungry for reform”20/05/2025 10:25:00
At the union’s Annual Delegate Conference delegates heard from guest speakers FDA General Secretary Dave Penman, journalist Lewis Goodall, and Cabinet Office minister Georgia Gould.
FDA delegation attends TUC Black Workers’ Conference 202530/04/2025 10:25:00
In April, the 2025 TUC Black Workers’ Conference took place at Congress House in London, attended by a delegation of FDA members.
The right to contribute: FDA Public Sector Development and Mentoring Scheme helps refugees enter civil service10/04/2025 14:10:00
The FDA’s Public Sector Development and Mentoring Scheme has been working alongside social enterprise Third Wave to help refugees find positions within the civil service. Tom Nathan speaks to both mentors and mentees about what they gained from the experience.