FDA calls for widespread reform across the civil service in New Year message to government
The FDA has shared its annual New Year message to the government, in which FDA Assistant General Secretary Lauren Crowley outlined the need for significant reform across the civil service.
Writing for Civil Service World, Crowley called on the government to put into action its promises for change, arguing that meaningful pay reform is key to any long-term plans for improving efficiency, attracting skills and retaining talent.
Crowley wrote:
“While the FDA has been vocal about our disagreement with the new Prime Minister on his interpretation of why change is slow in the civil service – we can agree on the need for change and reform. The test of success for this government in 2025 will be whether its actions can match its ambition.
“Civil servants have been set the task of delivering more, with less. Little has been set out from the government so far in how it intends to achieve its ambitions of reforming the public sector, to take one government ambition, while continuing to maintain delivery of other state functions.”
The Assistant General Secretary added:
“It bears repeating (and we will) that without a long-term workforce strategy, underpinned by a plan for pay reform, the government will fall short of its aims.
“All the building blocks should be there: clear objectives, agreed finances, and a new cabinet secretary to lead the charge. 2025 has the potential to be a defining year for the UK civil service, public sector, and government. Every civil servant I know is ready to deliver it.”
The FDA’s full New Years message to the government can be read via Civil Service World here.
