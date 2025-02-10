FDA
|Printable version
FDA challenges “political rhetoric” over reports senior officials could be dismissed if they fail to make efficiency cuts
The FDA has criticised the political rhetoric around the government’s updated performance management framework for the senior civil service, which was announced in The Times under the headline ‘Find efficiency savings or risk the sack, civil servants told’.
Speaking on Times Radio, FDA General Secretary Dave Penman described the changes to the framework as “unremarkable” as they do not represent a major change in policy, and the union has been engaging with the government on the process for months.
He criticised the rhetoric from ministers, which suggested this would be “the first time officials would be held accountable for spending”, clarifying that this was not the case.
“The Cabinet Office’s evidence, and ours, shows that morale is low,” Penman said. “They’ve got a massive recruitment and retention problem, pay is ridiculously low compared to the private sector and churn is high. You don’t solve that by this kind of rhetoric. You don’t solve that by scaremongering. You solve that by addressing issues with reward and giving clear leadership as ministers.”
FDA Assistant General Secretary Lauren Crowley told The Times that officials always followed “clear objectives from ministers” and that “it’s important we don’t let political rhetoric get in the way of the substance of this review.”
Penman also appeared on LBC to discuss the issue, telling presenter Tom Swarbrick that the briefings from Labour ministers surrounding the announcement felt “desperate”, and that it seemed the party was still in “campaign opposition mode” despite now being in government. Penman said:
“If you look at the coalition government in 2010, they delivered a 20% cut across the civil service in five years,” Penman explained. “They did that because what they had was a clear political objective. They had clarity of what they asked the civil service to do, and the civil service went on and delivered that. That’s what drives change in government, clear political choices, not words on an appraisal form.
“If you’re going to govern, you’ve got to lead. And leading 500,000 civil servants, inspiring them and motivating them, giving them clear objectives that they’re expected to deliver, is how you make change. Not scaremongering, not getting a hold of the grid on a Thursday and saying this will deflect from some of the other bad stories and we’ll look like we’re being rufty tufty with civil servants”.
Penman’s comments were also reported by the Daily Mail and Civil Service World.
Original article link: https://www.fda.org.uk/news/fda-challenges-political-rhetoric-over-reports-senior-officials-could-be-dismissed-if-they-fail-to-make-efficiency-cuts/
Latest News from
FDA
FDA welcomes consultation on Ofsted Report Card proposals05/02/2025 10:25:00
The FDA has welcomed a consultation on the introduction of new report cards alongside a package of proposed inspection reforms.
9% pay rise for NI civil servants ‘genuine attempt to tackle pay erosion’, says FDA22/01/2025 10:25:00
The FDA is recommending to members to accept the Northern Ireland civil service pay offer for 2024/25, which represents a 9% increase over a 20-month period.
FDA calls for widespread reform across the civil service in New Year message to government08/01/2025 14:10:00
The FDA has shared its annual New Year message to the government, in which FDA Assistant General Secretary Lauren Crowley outlined the need for significant reform across the civil service.
FDA General Secretary writes to Prime Minister over “disappointing” and “insulting” language regarding civil service10/12/2024 13:15:00
The FDA has written to Prime Minister Keir Starmer in response to comments he made during the launch of the government’s Plan for Change, in which he said that too many in Whitehall were “comfortable in the tepid bath of managed decline” and had a “don’t say anything” attitude.
FDA’s Jane Runeckles celebrates Special Adviser role during Wales Governance Centre Annual Lecture10/12/2024 10:25:00
FDA National Officer Jane Runeckles delivered the Wales Governance Centre Annual Lecture, reflecting on “the last 25 years doing an absolutely wonderful, privileged and challenging public service job” in her previous role as Chief of Staff and a senior Special Adviser in Welsh Government.
FDA launches its Autumn organising roadshow20/09/2024 09:25:00
As part of the union’s work to improve its local visibility, the FDA’s Organising Network (FDA On) launched its Autumn organising roadshow at the Ministry of Justice building in Petty France, London.
FDA responds to independent learning review for Ofsted05/09/2024 15:20:00
This week former chief Ofsted inspector Dame Christine Gilbert published an independent learning review for Ofsted. The review was commissioned by new chief inspector Sir Martyn Oliver following the death of headteacher Ruth Perry in January 2023.
HMRC announce 5,000 additional staff following FDA recommendations12/08/2024 09:25:00
In a significant win for the FDA, the government has announced investment in HMRC’s compliance work, technological infrastructure and customer services to recover more tax revenues.
FDA legal challenge over Safety of Rwanda Act heard at Royal Courts of Justice06/06/2024 15:10:00
The FDA's legal challenge relating to the relationship of the Civil Service Code with the UK government’s Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Act 2024 will be heard at the Royal Courts of Justice on Thursday 6 June.