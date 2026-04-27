FDA condemns dismissal of Sir Olly Robbins over Mandelson vetting

The FDA has condemned the Prime Minister’s dismissal of Sir Olly Robbins, former FCDO Permanent Secretary, over the vetting of Lord Mandelson for his appointment as Ambassador to the United States.

Following Robbins’ subsequent appearance in front of the Foreign Affairs Committee, FDA General Secretary Dave Penman has made a number of media appearances condemning the Prime Minister’s actions. These include on Newsnight, LBC, Times Radio, Sky News (including the channel’s morning programme with Sophy Ridge and Wilfred Frost) , ITV News, Channel 5 News and in all BBC radio news bulletins.

Speaking on Newsnight, Penman recently said:

“We’ve had a number of extraordinary moments when it comes to the civil service and this government… The idea that he would dismiss him in the way that he dismissed him, and once you’ve heard the evidence from Olly today… he was following the process and yet still was dismissed in the way he was, I think sends a real chill throughout the civil service. This is two months after the Cabinet Secretary that [Starmer] appointed 12 months ago was dismissed and briefed against”.

Penman asked who in the civil service would now think they would be immune from being dismissed when it is politically convenient, adding “that’s not a place any government wants to be because it doesn’t deliver for the people of the country”.

Penman further outlined the FDA’s criticism of Robbins’ dismissal in an opinion piece for Politics Home, saying:

“What we learnt from his evidence was that Olly stood firmly behind the decision he took to grant Developed Vetting (DV) – a level of security clearance required to work in the most sensitive areas of government – to Lord Mandelson. “The characterisation that the government have been keen to promote – of a failed vetting overturned by FCDO is not only factually incorrect but also a deliberate attempt to cast doubt over that decision. Suddenly, the Mandelson appointment becomes a question of Olly’s judgement rather than that of the Prime Minister.”

Penman’s comments were reported by BBC News online, the Times and the Guardian. Commentary surrounding the FDA’s involvement with representing Robbins has been featured in the FT, the Telegraph and Politico.