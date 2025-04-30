FDA delegation attends TUC Black Workers’ Conference 2025

In April, the 2025 TUC Black Workers’ Conference took place at Congress House in London, attended by a delegation of FDA members. The conference is part of a series of equality conferences held by the TUC, which also includes the Women’s Conference, Disabled Workers’ Conference, and LGBT+ Conference.

Members of the FDA’s delegation to TUC Black Workers’ Conference 2025, from left to right: Prince Obike, Sukhvinder Sohpal, Luna Frank-Riley, and Allan Carmen

The FDA delegation moved Motion 10, ‘Recruitment opportunities for Ethnic Minority Workers in the public sector’, which calls for transparent recruitment procedures to be adopted across the public sector to prevent discriminatory hiring practices, particularly in relation to the use of AI in these processes.

FDA delegate Luna Frank-Riley moving Motion 10, ‘Recruitment opportunities for Ethnic Minority Workers in the public sector’

FDA delegates also spoke in support of motions moved by other unions, on addressing discrimination against NHS workers, developing the potential of Black trade union members, and improving racial discrimination cases.

This year’s delegation included Allan Carmen, Sukhvinder Sohpal, Luna Frank-Riley, Tiffany-Corinne Moise, Prince Obike and Rita Gupta.

Carmen reflected on his experience as the FDA’s lead delegate, saying:

“The energy in the room was infectious, giving not only an important window into the many challenges BAME public sector workers face but also how unions are rising to tackle them. Shout out in particular to the FDA’s well-received motion on fairer recruitment practices in the public sector! This was also a great opportunity to meet other FDA members that I wouldn’t have otherwise, especially sections such as MiP.”

First-time delegate Luna Frank-Riley said: “As it was my first time, I found the experience both intriguing and incredibly interesting. Most of all, it was wonderful to meet other Black workers who shared both similar and different experiences. It was inspiring to see the various ways we are addressing challenges within our communities. I learned a great deal about the mechanics of the conference and gained valuable insights from members of ASLEF, CAW, UNITE, and UNISON.”

Delegate Sukhvinder Sohpal outlined what he took away from attending this year’s conference, saying:

“I got a lot from the weekend and what made me really happy was seeing and listening to so many Black workers express themselves in such diverse ways. It was a pleasure and an honour to watch. “I felt like I was at home with my family, and that’s really important, as its very rare to be around so many switched on, articulate and active Black workers, in one room! This event must be acknowledged for being the most unique experience I’ve ever had.”

Prince Obike, who acted as a teller (responsible for counting ballots) discussed his time at the conference, saying:

“There is something humbling and energising when a group of like-minded people get together and share their ideas, aspirations, and dreams. Even more important is that we all left conference with a feeling that we can be part of doing something about the injustices and unfairness that exist in our society especially those that target people because of the colour of their skin, for example. “I enjoyed the passion that people showed as they moved the motions. I also appreciated conference for allowing those who have prepared speeches in support of motion, to have their say. “I had the privilege of working with a small group of tellers to count the ballot papers for motion to TUC conference and nomination for the committee… My colleagues taught me a lesson in the care and attention that they gave to each ballot paper.”

If you would like to find out more about attending one of next years’ TUC equality conferences as a delegate, please look out for more information later this year in the FDA’s weekly newsletter.