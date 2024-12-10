FDA
FDA General Secretary writes to Prime Minister over “disappointing” and “insulting” language regarding civil service
The FDA has written to Prime Minister Keir Starmer in response to comments he made during the launch of the government’s Plan for Change, in which he said that too many in Whitehall were “comfortable in the tepid bath of managed decline” and had a “don’t say anything” attitude.
As reported in The Guardian, in the letter FDA General Secretary Dave Penman asked that the Prime Minister reconsider his statements in order to rebuild trust among civil servants, and described them as “disappointing” and “insulting”.
Penman yesterday wrote:
“You, as a former civil servant, will understand that the ability to deliver reform and improve vital public services does not lie solely in the hands of civil servants. The frustrations of ministers on pace and efficiency are shared by many civil servants, whose ability to address them are often limited by political choices and limited resources.
“You chose language in your speech that was frankly insulting to those trying to deliver and lead our public services. Invoking the Trumpian language of ‘draining the swamp’, qualifying it, but then going on to say that “too many people in Whitehall are comfortable in the tepid bath of managed decline” is, I fear, far more damaging than you had considered when you chose those words.
“Governing is a joint enterprise between civil servants and ministers. If it is to succeed, then it needs to be a strong partnership based on trust. I would therefore urge you to urgently reflect on the impact your speech yesterday has had on that relationship.”
Dave Penman, FDA General Secretary yesterday said:
Governing is a joint enterprise between civil servants and ministers. If it is to succeed, then it needs to be a strong partnership based on trust.
Penman also wrote to all FDA members, outlining the union’s response to the Prime Minister’s comments, saying:
“No one knows of the need for reform to deliver better and more efficient public services more than public servants. They also know that the causes of inefficiency or delay are many, not least because of the scale and complexity of government, but also by the limitations on resources and impact of political choices.”
Penman appeared on Newsnight, where he outlined the FDA’s criticism of Starmer’s comments: “The Prime Minister is a leader, if you want to reform public services – which civil servants also want to do – you need to bring them with you. That’s what good leaders do.”
Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Penman said:
“I don’t know any civil servant who’s comfortable managing decline. But I know thousands of civil servants who are desperate for a government that will value them and give them the resources needed to deliver.”
Penman also gave interviews on Sky News, LBC, Times Radio and BBC Radio 4’s The World Tonight to discuss the issue, and his criticism of the Prime Minister’s statements was widely reported by media publications, including BBC News, the Financial Times, The Telegraph, the Independent, the Daily Mail, The Standard, the i, the Belfast Telegraph, The National, ITV online, and across local BBC Radio channels.
