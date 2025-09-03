FDA
|Printable version
FDA secures 6.41% pay increase for Fast Streamers
The FDA’s Fast Stream members have voted to accept a pay award for 2025-26 with a 6.41% increase for second year salaries. The deal has been agreed under the Cabinet Office’s annual pay remit guidance process for the first time.
Prior to the the pay deal being accepted, the FDA ran a survey of Fast Streamers which found that they see themselves as doing the same work as an HEO or SEO, but for less pay. As a result, widespread dissatisfaction was reported by respondents, with over 50% stating they would consider leaving the scheme early.
National Officer Robert Eagleton told Civil Service World that the deal “builds on the historic two-year pay deal the FDA negotiated in 2023 and is another step to fixing long-standing issues with Fast Stream pay.
“We negotiated a 6.41% increase in Fast Stream second year pay, following feedback from our members which highlighted that second year fast streamers were the most dissatisfied with pay and most likely to consider leaving the scheme.”
Eagleton continued:
“Additionally, while Fast Stream pay was historically negotiated on an ad hoc basis, as part of this deal Fast Streamers can now expect regular pay rises in line with the Cabinet Office’s pay remit guidance.
“However, Fast Streamer salaries still lag behind those of their HEO or SEO counterparts in the Cabinet Office. The lack of pay parity is a major barrier to improving the scheme’s socio-economic diversity and, ultimately, getting more people from diverse backgrounds into the Senior Civil Service.”
Original article link: https://www.fda.org.uk/news/fda-secures-6-41-pay-increase-for-fast-streamers/
