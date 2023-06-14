FDA
|Printable version
FDA to build on improved pay offer by campaigning for reform of “broken” pay system
Last week, the FDA’s Executive Committee met to discuss the revised pay package announced by the Cabinet Office on 2 June. They agreed that it represents a significant improvement on the original pay framework for the civil service and addresses most of the factors that led to the dispute.
The committee therefore decided to cancel the proposed ballot for industrial action. However, the FDA will continue to campaign for long-term, strategic reform of the broken civil service pay system.
Following this decision FDA General Secretary Dave Penman said:
“Industrial action was never an end in itself. The decision to amend the remit guidance for 2023/24, as well as the commitments on job security and reform of the SCS pay system, represent a significant improvement on the pay framework that was announced in April. This also represents a step-change in the engagement with the FDA and other trade unions.”
FDA National Officers have already begun working with departments to make sure the one-off payment can be made as soon as possible and will continue to pursue the union’s pay objectives through 2023/24 negotiations with individual departments. This will include pressing employers to make sure they use all of the flexibilities afforded to them under the remit guidance, such as business cases to fund longer term pay reform and of course, the distribution of the 5% consolidated pay increase available to them this year.
For civil service employers not covered by the Pay Remit Guidance, the FDA will press these employers to at least match the revised package, and ensure SCS reform is not left behind once again.
The union recognises that although the government has now heard our message and agreed to revise their pay offer, there is more work to be done. The FDA will now campaign for long-overdue strategic reform of the civil service pay system – which has proved itself to be broken at all levels.
Speaking about the union’s plans, Penman said:
“The FDA will be working over the summer to set out a coherent vision for civil service pay and working with partners and stakeholders who share that vision to start the task of convincing this government, or the next, of the need for urgent and radical reform.
“There is clearly still more to do - this year and in the longer term - but that should not detract from the significant achievement in persuading the government to revise its offer. The FDA’s decision to ballot for national industrial action over pay, the first time in over 40 years, sent a clear message to government about our members’ anger. Ultimately, the government listened.
Original article link: https://www.fda.org.uk/home/Newsandmedia/News/FDA-to-build-on-improved-pay-offer-by-campaigning-for-reform-of-broken-pay-system.aspx
Latest News from
FDA
FDA to consider strike action in response to contemptuous announcement on civil service pay14/04/2023 16:05:00
The government has today published its approach to pay for 2023 in the civil service.
FDA tells MPs: Little progress made in creating SCS opportunities outside London22/02/2023 14:10:00
FDA Assistant General Secretary Amy Leversidge has told MPs that “the dysfunctional nature of strategy making in the civil service” is partly responsible for a lack of progress in moving civil servants out of London.
FDA calls on Prime Minister to give Independent Adviser power to make recommendations over Raab bullying findings10/02/2023 11:25:00
As reported by the Guardian, FDA General Secretary Dave Penman has written to the Prime Minister, urging him to consult his ethics adviser over bullying claims against the Deputy Prime Minister, Dominic Raab.
Williamson allegations shows Sunak must appoint ethics adviser11/11/2022 16:05:00
The FDA has responded to allegations against the former Minister without Portfolio Gavin Williamson, first published in the Guardian. The FDA highlighted the gulf that remains between Rishi Sunak’s intention to govern with integrity and the reality for government officials.
Unwillingness to address Vaz bullying at the time should 'weigh heavy' on Parliament, says FDA24/09/2021 09:25:00
Responding to the publication of the Independent Expert Panel report into the conduct of former MP Keith Vaz, FDA General Secretary Dave Penman paid tribute to the courage of Jenny McCullough, who brought the complaint and agreed to waive her right to confidentiality. Penman described how, by doing so, she had “not only shone a light on reprehensible conduct and behaviour of a senior member of Parliament, but also the inability of both Parliament and political parties to address these issues in the past".
The Senedd needs a new, independent process for complaints against members21/09/2021 10:20:00
FDA Cymru|Wales is calling for a truly independent process to deal with complaints about the conduct of Members of the Senedd.
Government must distance itself from “insulting and cowardly” comments on home working11/08/2021 12:15:00
The FDA has called for the Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove to publicly distance the government from a series of anonymous briefings in the press, in which ministers attacked civil servants for working from home and threatening to cut their pay unless they went back into workplaces.
FDA welcomes Scottish Government commitment to independent complaints process23/06/2021 16:25:00
The FDA has welcomed the Scottish Government's commitment to establishing an independent process for complaints about the behaviour of ministers and former ministers.