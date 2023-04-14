FDA
|Printable version
FDA to consider strike action in response to contemptuous announcement on civil service pay
The government has today published its approach to pay for 2023 in the civil service.
The Civil Service Pay Remit Guidance headline figure is a 4.5% increase with an additional 0.5% for the living wage uplift.
Critically, unlike health and education, there is no non-consolidated award to compensate for 2022/23. This was worth £1,000 in education and £1,600 + 2% in health.
In response to the Civil Service Pay Remit Guidance, FDA General Secretary Dave Penman said:
“Following months of ministers dragging their feet, the government has decided to shoot itself in the foot over civil service pay. Today’s Pay Remit Guidance of a 4.5% increase, with no consolidated payment, is unconscionable given the current economic climate that civil servants face.
“This has been done without any meaningful dialogue on the substance of the ‘offer’, despite repeated assurances over the last two months of an enhanced consultation process, which just rubs salt in the wound. There is no pretense that the government places any value in engagement and constructive dialogue.
“This guidance will leave the civil service with the worst pay deal in the public sector by far, showing utter contempt for the vital work they do to support the government and deliver public services that the country relies upon.
“Today I met with the Minister for the Cabinet Office and pleaded with him to pull back from the brink of what will inevitably be a prolonged and damaging dispute. We always try to engage constructively and in good faith with the government to reach the best outcome but it’s clear that the government has no intention of offering us that same courtesy. As a result, the FDA’s Executive Committee will meet on Wednesday 19 April 2023 to consider a national ballot for industrial action in the civil service.”
Original article link: https://www.fda.org.uk/home/Newsandmedia/News/FDA-to-consider-strike-action-in-response-to-contemptuous-announcement-on-civil-service-pay.aspx
Latest News from
FDA
FDA tells MPs: Little progress made in creating SCS opportunities outside London22/02/2023 14:10:00
FDA Assistant General Secretary Amy Leversidge has told MPs that “the dysfunctional nature of strategy making in the civil service” is partly responsible for a lack of progress in moving civil servants out of London.
FDA calls on Prime Minister to give Independent Adviser power to make recommendations over Raab bullying findings10/02/2023 11:25:00
As reported by the Guardian, FDA General Secretary Dave Penman has written to the Prime Minister, urging him to consult his ethics adviser over bullying claims against the Deputy Prime Minister, Dominic Raab.
Williamson allegations shows Sunak must appoint ethics adviser11/11/2022 16:05:00
The FDA has responded to allegations against the former Minister without Portfolio Gavin Williamson, first published in the Guardian. The FDA highlighted the gulf that remains between Rishi Sunak’s intention to govern with integrity and the reality for government officials.
Unwillingness to address Vaz bullying at the time should 'weigh heavy' on Parliament, says FDA24/09/2021 09:25:00
Responding to the publication of the Independent Expert Panel report into the conduct of former MP Keith Vaz, FDA General Secretary Dave Penman paid tribute to the courage of Jenny McCullough, who brought the complaint and agreed to waive her right to confidentiality. Penman described how, by doing so, she had “not only shone a light on reprehensible conduct and behaviour of a senior member of Parliament, but also the inability of both Parliament and political parties to address these issues in the past".
The Senedd needs a new, independent process for complaints against members21/09/2021 10:20:00
FDA Cymru|Wales is calling for a truly independent process to deal with complaints about the conduct of Members of the Senedd.
Government must distance itself from “insulting and cowardly” comments on home working11/08/2021 12:15:00
The FDA has called for the Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove to publicly distance the government from a series of anonymous briefings in the press, in which ministers attacked civil servants for working from home and threatening to cut their pay unless they went back into workplaces.
FDA welcomes Scottish Government commitment to independent complaints process23/06/2021 16:25:00
The FDA has welcomed the Scottish Government's commitment to establishing an independent process for complaints about the behaviour of ministers and former ministers.
FDA calls for pay reform at NCA05/05/2021 16:05:00
The FDA has published its evidence to the National Crime Agency's Pay Review Body, calling for a pay rise for NCA staff and for a quicker pace of pay reform.