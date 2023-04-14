FDA to consider strike action in response to contemptuous announcement on civil service pay

The government has today published its approach to pay for 2023 in the civil service.

The Civil Service Pay Remit Guidance headline figure is a 4.5% increase with an additional 0.5% for the living wage uplift.

Critically, unlike health and education, there is no non-consolidated award to compensate for 2022/23. This was worth £1,000 in education and £1,600 + 2% in health.

In response to the Civil Service Pay Remit Guidance, FDA General Secretary Dave Penman said:

“Following months of ministers dragging their feet, the government has decided to shoot itself in the foot over civil service pay. Today’s Pay Remit Guidance of a 4.5% increase, with no consolidated payment, is unconscionable given the current economic climate that civil servants face.

“This has been done without any meaningful dialogue on the substance of the ‘offer’, despite repeated assurances over the last two months of an enhanced consultation process, which just rubs salt in the wound. There is no pretense that the government places any value in engagement and constructive dialogue.

“This guidance will leave the civil service with the worst pay deal in the public sector by far, showing utter contempt for the vital work they do to support the government and deliver public services that the country relies upon.

“Today I met with the Minister for the Cabinet Office and pleaded with him to pull back from the brink of what will inevitably be a prolonged and damaging dispute. We always try to engage constructively and in good faith with the government to reach the best outcome but it’s clear that the government has no intention of offering us that same courtesy. As a result, the FDA’s Executive Committee will meet on Wednesday 19 April 2023 to consider a national ballot for industrial action in the civil service.”