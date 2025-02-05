FDA welcomes consultation on Ofsted Report Card proposals

The FDA has welcomed a consultation on the introduction of new report cards alongside a package of proposed inspection reforms.

Ofsted has launched a broad 12-week consultation exercise to gather views on a series of draft proposals. These include introducing the Ofsted Report Card, which aims to give parents more detailed information about standards across more areas of practice in their child’s school, early years, or further education provider. There are also proposals to replace the ‘single word judgement’ with a new 5-point grading scale for each evaluation area, including a new top ‘exemplary’ grade to help raise standards.

Other proposed reforms include:

Returning to schools with identified weaknesses, to check timely action is being taken to raise standards

Increasing focus on support for disadvantaged and vulnerable children and learners, including those with SEND

More emphasis on providers’ circumstances and local context

New toolkits to tailor inspections to the phase and type of provider

The FDA has been in early discussions with Ofsted regarding the proposed new inspection model. The reforms come following Ofsted’s own consultative process, ‘The Big Listen’ in 2024, as well as the ‘Gilbert Review’, an independent report by Christine Gilbert into Ofsted’s culture and working practices.

Responding to the proposed reforms, FDA National Officer Matt Newman recently said:

“The FDA welcomes the consultation process on these important reforms. Significant organisational changes understandably cause high levels of anxiety for staff and, as such, it’s crucial that the organisation continues to engage with us at all levels to ensure the views of Ofsted staff are properly taken into account. “We understand Ofsted’s drive for change and have looked to work collaboratively with the organisation on areas of reform. There have been some serious concerns in the recent past regarding the levels of union consultation with those leading change in Ofsted, however, senior management have acknowledged this and the FDA is cautiously optimistic as we move into the latest consultation phase.”

Newman continued: