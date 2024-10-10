NCFE
|Printable version
FE learners challenged with transforming the future of assessments
A new competition has been launched to help find innovative uses of artificial intelligence (AI) within assessments.
The Assessment Innovator Learner Competition is a groundbreaking initiative inviting further education (FE) learners to showcase their creativity by designing AI-powered platforms that can revolutionise the future of assessments and exams for all students.
Created by the sector leader NCFE and the vocational technology champions Ufi VocTech Trust, the competition is hoping to spark the advancement of technical education and skills development in the digital age.
Graeme Morl, Innovation Officer at NCFE, said of the initiative: “Leading on this learner competition is truly exciting, as it offers a unique opportunity to bring innovative assessment ideas to life.
“By involving learners and their education providers directly, we can gain valuable insights and refine future assessments based on the experiences of those who will ultimately use them. This collaboration ensures that any advancements in assessment design are relevant, inclusive, and impactful for those who will benefit from them.”
Alongside the potential to shape the future landscape of assessment in the UK, the winner of the competition will receive a prize of £750 for their learning provider and £250 for themselves or their team, with additional prizes awarded for second and third place.
To enter, learners must outline their proposal in either a 6-minute video or a 6-slide presentation, demonstrating their idea’s features, functionality, and benefits. Learners are encouraged to explore a range of factors, including the advantages and challenges of AI in assessments, and how such innovations could positively impact their learning experience.
Mahreen Ferdous, Project and Partnership Manager at Ufi VocTech Trust, said: “At Ufi, we’ve seen how digital tools and learning technologies can enhance outcomes for both learners and practitioners. We believe that technology has the potential to play a pivotal role in developing adaptable assessment methods that meet the evolving needs of the UK skills system.
“Our strategic partnership with NCFE aims to harness the transformative power of technology to drive change and reform in vocational training and skills assessment, including championing new digital approaches.”
The competition follows the publication of a new report by The Open University, which recommends using the performance of generative AI tools, like ChatGPT, to improve assessment design rather than focusing on misuse.
The study, which was conducted in partnership with NCFE, analysed over 900 scripts and discovered that AI could achieve a pass grade, particularly at Level 3. However, its performance declined at higher levels, highlighting the need for thoughtful integration of AI in assessment strategies – whilst suggesting that AI could still play a key role in shaping more effective and innovative assessments moving forward.
The competition is open for entries until 12pm on Monday 16 December 2024. A guidance document is also available on the competition website, providing further information on the entry requirements and expectations.
By encouraging learners to explore this emerging technology, the competition aims to inspire the next generation of assessment innovators and drive positive change in the further education sector.
To find out more about the learner competition and to enter, you can visit our learner competition homepage.
Original article link: https://www.ncfe.org.uk/all-articles/fe-learners-challenged-with-transforming-the-future-of-assessments/
