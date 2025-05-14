UCL IOE - Faculty of Education and Society
Feature: Revolutionising mental health through community, research and collaboration
Mental health touches every corner of our lives, and researchers at UCL are making it their mission to ensure it remains a priority for all.
By joining forces with practitioners, industry leaders, and community partners, UCL is spearheading efforts to address mental health challenges head-on.
This year, to celebrate Mental Health Awareness Week 2025 (12-18 May) – themed ‘Community’ – UCL has highlighted its Grand Challenge of Mental Health & Wellbeing with four new impact case studies that demonstrate how pioneering research is transforming lives globally, nationally and locally.
The projects, which all straddle interdisciplinary research, practical applications, and strategic partnerships, demonstrate how UCL is fostering a collaborative environment that drives groundbreaking mental health discoveries and innovations for both now and the future.
Here, we explore UCL’s real-world impact and the crucial role of community in providing belonging, safety and support for those in need…
Green Head Space: Rooting Mental Health Institutions in Place
In the heart of north London, the Green Head Space project is exploring how parks and green spaces can aid mental health recovery and wellbeing. Supported by UCL Grand Challenges funding, the initiative aims to embed health considerations into urban planning.
Dr Liza Griffin (UCL Bartlett Development Planning Unit) and Dr Gemma Moore (UCL Bartlett School of Environment Energy & Resources) are leading efforts to connect hospital spaces with nearby green areas via a visual policymaking tool - providing a sanctuary for those in distress.
Original article link: https://www.ucl.ac.uk/news/2025/may/feature-revolutionising-mental-health-through-community-research-and-collaboration
Latest News from
UCL IOE - Faculty of Education and Society
Secondary pupils in England among the least emotionally engaged with school08/04/2025 09:10:00
Pupils in English secondary schools have some of the lowest school engagement rates around the world, with rates dropping amongst the fastest following the pandemic, report UCL researchers who analysed data in the recent Trends in International Maths and Science study.
Women and LGBTQ+ workers face greatest risk of workplace abuse04/04/2025 09:15:00
Nearly one in seven UK workers experienced some form of workplace abuse over the last year, with women and LGBTQ+ workers at the most risk, finds a report led by a UCL researcher.
UCL ranks number one in the world for education and architecture & built environment17/03/2025 16:20:00
UCL has retained its number one position for both education and for architecture and the built environment in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025.
Boys in England significantly outperforming girls in maths and science12/03/2025 09:10:00
Recent data shows boys in years 5 and 9 in England have scored significantly higher than girls in maths and science compared with 2019, report UCL researchers who analysed the latest Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS).
UK employers less likely to recruit disadvantaged ethnic minority graduates11/03/2025 12:25:00
Ethnic minority graduates from a low socio-economic background are 45% less likely to be offered entry-level professional roles compared to more advantaged White applicants, finds a new report led by UCL researchers.
Lack of discussion drives traditional gender roles in parenthood17/02/2025 09:20:00
Conversations about parental duties continue to be led by mothers, even if both parents earn the same amount of money, finds a new study by a UCL researcher.
UCL-supported startup wins Government funding to scale-up AI solutions in education27/01/2025 12:25:00
Graffinity, an innovative EdTech start-up supported by the UCL Centre for Digital Innovation Acceleration Programme, has won a share of £1 million as part of the Department for Education’s AI Tools for Education Competition.
Calorie labelling leads to modest reductions in food selection and consumption21/01/2025 12:25:00
Calorie labelling of food on menus and products leads people to choose slightly fewer calories finds a new Cochrane review co-led by UCL researchers.
IOE alumna’s research on task-based approaches to language learning published in top journal10/12/2024 14:10:00
Research from Jiying Xu found that task-based approaches to second language learning can boost pronunciation and speech, though its effectiveness depends on learners’ auditory processing abilities.