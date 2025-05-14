Feature: Revolutionising mental health through community, research and collaboration

Mental health touches every corner of our lives, and researchers at UCL are making it their mission to ensure it remains a priority for all.

By joining forces with practitioners, industry leaders, and community partners, UCL is spearheading efforts to address mental health challenges head-on.

This year, to celebrate Mental Health Awareness Week 2025 (12-18 May) – themed ‘Community’ – UCL has highlighted its Grand Challenge of Mental Health & Wellbeing with four new impact case studies that demonstrate how pioneering research is transforming lives globally, nationally and locally.

The projects, which all straddle interdisciplinary research, practical applications, and strategic partnerships, demonstrate how UCL is fostering a collaborative environment that drives groundbreaking mental health discoveries and innovations for both now and the future.

Here, we explore UCL’s real-world impact and the crucial role of community in providing belonging, safety and support for those in need…

Green Head Space: Rooting Mental Health Institutions in Place

In the heart of north London, the Green Head Space project is exploring how parks and green spaces can aid mental health recovery and wellbeing. Supported by UCL Grand Challenges funding, the initiative aims to embed health considerations into urban planning.

Dr Liza Griffin (UCL Bartlett Development Planning Unit) and Dr Gemma Moore (UCL Bartlett School of Environment Energy & Resources) are leading efforts to connect hospital spaces with nearby green areas via a visual policymaking tool - providing a sanctuary for those in distress.

Click here for the full press release