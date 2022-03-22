Tuesday 22 Mar 2022 @ 16:10
HM Land Registry
Printable version

February 2022 Transaction Data

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in February 2022.

Please note this data shows what HM Land Registry has been able to process during the time period covered and is not necessarily a reflection of market activity.

In February

  • HM Land Registry completed more than 1,870,820 applications to change or query the Land Register
  • the South East topped the table of regional applications with 440,118

HM Land Registry completed 1,870,826 applications in February compared with 1,771,694 in January and 1,710,808 last February 2021, of which:

  • 352,901 were applications for register updates compared with 356,294 in January
  • 1,022,285 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 938,752 in January
  • 213,926 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 222,734 in January
  • 17,463 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 15,335 in January

Applications by region and country

Region/country December applications January applications February applications
South East 342,488 417,879 440,118
Greater London 273,030 322,350 339,757
North West 167,717 199,888 216,620
South West 146,922 172,166 178,861
West Midlands 123,723 149,113 156,319
Yorkshire and the Humber 116,586 137,147 149,242
East Midlands 108,948 128,132 136,288
North 71,029 86,516 90,326
East Anglia 63,055 78,782 79,717
Isles of Scilly 43 50 42
Wales 67,212 79,621 83,412
England and Wales (not assigned) 62 50 124
Total

1,480,815

1,771,694

1,870,826

 
Click here for the full press release

 

Channel website: https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/land-registry

Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/february-2022-transaction-data

Share this article

Latest News from
HM Land Registry

January 2022 Transaction Data

21/02/2022 16:20:00

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in January 2022.

UK House Price Index for December 2021

17/02/2022 11:10:00

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Changes to Light Obstruction Notices postal address

15/02/2022 10:25:00

Customers submitting Light Obstruction Notices now need to send them to a new address.

December 2021 Transaction Data

24/01/2022 14:10:00

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in December 2021.

Four local authorities join Local Land Charges Register in January

21/01/2022 11:10:00

Property buyers in Plymouth, Sutton, Babergh and Mid Suffolk can now obtain the information they need quickly, simplifying the conveyancing process for everyone.

UK House Price Index for November 2021

20/01/2022 10:05:00

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Two more local authorities join Local Land Charges Register

21/12/2021 13:20:00

People buying property in North Kesteven and Haringey will now have access to instant local land charges search results.

November 2021 Transaction Data

20/12/2021 15:20:00

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in November 2021.

UK House Price Index for October 2021

16/12/2021 09:15:00

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Government Webinar Series