February 2022 Transaction Data
This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in February 2022.
Please note this data shows what HM Land Registry has been able to process during the time period covered and is not necessarily a reflection of market activity.
In February
- HM Land Registry completed more than 1,870,820 applications to change or query the Land Register
- the South East topped the table of regional applications with 440,118
HM Land Registry completed 1,870,826 applications in February compared with 1,771,694 in January and 1,710,808 last February 2021, of which:
- 352,901 were applications for register updates compared with 356,294 in January
- 1,022,285 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 938,752 in January
- 213,926 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 222,734 in January
- 17,463 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 15,335 in January
Applications by region and country
|Region/country
|December applications
|January applications
|February applications
|South East
|342,488
|417,879
|440,118
|Greater London
|273,030
|322,350
|339,757
|North West
|167,717
|199,888
|216,620
|South West
|146,922
|172,166
|178,861
|West Midlands
|123,723
|149,113
|156,319
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|116,586
|137,147
|149,242
|East Midlands
|108,948
|128,132
|136,288
|North
|71,029
|86,516
|90,326
|East Anglia
|63,055
|78,782
|79,717
|Isles of Scilly
|43
|50
|42
|Wales
|67,212
|79,621
|83,412
|England and Wales (not assigned)
|62
|50
|124
|Total
|
1,480,815
|
1,771,694
|
1,870,826
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/february-2022-transaction-data
