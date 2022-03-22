February 2022 Transaction Data

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in February 2022.

Please note this data shows what HM Land Registry has been able to process during the time period covered and is not necessarily a reflection of market activity.

In February

HM Land Registry completed more than 1,870,820 applications to change or query the Land Register

the South East topped the table of regional applications with 440,118

HM Land Registry completed 1,870,826 applications in February compared with 1,771,694 in January and 1,710,808 last February 2021, of which:

352,901 were applications for register updates compared with 356,294 in January

1,022,285 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 938,752 in January

213,926 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 222,734 in January

17,463 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 15,335 in January

Applications by region and country

Region/country December applications January applications February applications South East 342,488 417,879 440,118 Greater London 273,030 322,350 339,757 North West 167,717 199,888 216,620 South West 146,922 172,166 178,861 West Midlands 123,723 149,113 156,319 Yorkshire and the Humber 116,586 137,147 149,242 East Midlands 108,948 128,132 136,288 North 71,029 86,516 90,326 East Anglia 63,055 78,782 79,717 Isles of Scilly 43 50 42 Wales 67,212 79,621 83,412 England and Wales (not assigned) 62 50 124 Total 1,480,815 1,771,694 1,870,826



