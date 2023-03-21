February 2023 Transaction Data

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in February 2023.

Please note this data shows what HM Land Registry has been able to process during the time period covered and is not necessarily a reflection of market activity.

In February:

HM Land Registry completed 1,771,870 applications to change or query the Land Register

the South East topped the table of regional applications with 400,069

HM Land Registry completed 1,771,870 applications in February compared with 1,777,649 in January and 1,870,826 last February 2022, of which:

340,617 were applications for register updates compared with 362,305 in January

973,175 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 942,328 in January

187,783 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 214,107 in January

17,653 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 17,251 in January

