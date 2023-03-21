HM Land Registry
|Printable version
February 2023 Transaction Data
This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in February 2023.
Please note this data shows what HM Land Registry has been able to process during the time period covered and is not necessarily a reflection of market activity.
In February:
- HM Land Registry completed 1,771,870 applications to change or query the Land Register
- the South East topped the table of regional applications with 400,069
HM Land Registry completed 1,771,870 applications in February compared with 1,777,649 in January and 1,870,826 last February 2022, of which:
- 340,617 were applications for register updates compared with 362,305 in January
- 973,175 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 942,328 in January
- 187,783 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 214,107 in January
- 17,653 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 17,251 in January
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/february-2023-transaction-data
Latest News from
HM Land Registry
HM Land Registry industrial action update22/02/2023 09:10:00
Targeted industrial action from 27 February to 3 March.
January 2023 Transaction Data21/02/2023 15:10:00
This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in January 2023.
UK House Price Index for December 202215/02/2023 11:05:00
The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
December 2022 Transaction Data23/01/2023 13:10:00
This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in December 2022.
November 2022 Transaction Data23/12/2022 09:10:00
This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in November 2022.
UK House Price Index for October 202214/12/2022 12:05:00
The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
HM Land Registry marks the first major milestone in fulfilling automation ambitions30/11/2022 11:05:00
Applications submitted to HM Land Registry are now digital by default.
HM Land Registry arrangements for Royal Mail strikes23/11/2022 11:05:00
The Communication Workers Union has formally notified Royal Mail they plan to call on their members to take national strike action on Thursday 24 and Friday 25 November 2022.