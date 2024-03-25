February 2024 Transaction Data

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in February 2024.

Please note this data shows what HM Land Registry has been able to process during the time period covered and is not necessarily a reflection of market activity.

In February:

HM Land Registry completed more than 1,900,950 applications to change or query the Land Register

the South East topped the table of regional applications with 424,357

HM Land Registry completed 1,900,950 applications in February compared with 1,883,137 in January and 1,771,870 last February 2023, of which:

282,642 were applications for register updates compared with 298,750 in January

1,121,090 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 1,095,216 in January

174,348 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 182,512 in January

84,061 were transactions for value compared with 84,996 in January

20,293 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 19,296 in January

Click here for the full press release