Monday 25 Mar 2024 @ 11:20
HM Land Registry
Printable version

February 2024 Transaction Data

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in February 2024.

Please note this data shows what HM Land Registry has been able to process during the time period covered and is not necessarily a reflection of market activity.

In February:

  • HM Land Registry completed more than 1,900,950 applications to change or query the Land Register 
  • the South East topped the table of regional applications with 424,357

HM Land Registry completed 1,900,950 applications in February compared with 1,883,137 in January and 1,771,870 last February 2023, of which: 

  • 282,642 were applications for register updates compared with 298,750 in January
  • 1,121,090 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 1,095,216 in January
  • 174,348 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 182,512 in January
  • 84,061 were transactions for value compared with 84,996 in January
  • 20,293 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 19,296 in January

Click here for the full press release

 

Channel website: https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/land-registry

Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/february-2024-transaction-data

Share this article

Latest News from
HM Land Registry

UK House Price Index for January 2024

20/03/2024 15:20:00

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

HM Land Registry seeks view on its fees

11/03/2024 11:20:00

The organisation is seeking views on the principles upon which fees are charged, including its data services.

UK House Price Index for December 2023

14/02/2024 11:20:00

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

December 2023 Transaction Data

30/01/2024 15:20:00

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in December 2023.

New in the portal: edit and submit colleagues' applications

24/01/2024 14:10:00

The updates will make work on the portal more flexible and efficient, better reflecting how conveyancers work.

HM Land Registry and lenders to end progress chasing

17/01/2024 15:20:00

We are working with mortgage lenders to ensure they will no longer need to chase conveyancers for updates on the status of their applications.

UK House Price Index for November 2023

17/01/2024 12:20:00

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

October 2023 Transaction Data

22/11/2023 11:10:00

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in October 2023.

UK House Price Index for September 2023

15/11/2023 12:15:00

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Spotlight on women at Serco – Anita’s story