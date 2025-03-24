February 2025 Transaction Data

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in February 2025.

Please note this data shows what HM Land Registry has been able to process during the time period covered and is not necessarily a reflection of market activity.

In February:

HM Land Registry completed 1,806,500 applications to change or query the Land Register

The South East topped the table of regional applications with 401,605

HM Land Registry completed 1,806,500 applications in February compared with 1,886,714 in January 2025 and 1,900,950 last February 2024, of which:

285,268 were applications for register updates compared with 301,500 in January

1,039,212 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 1,083,311 in January

181,553 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 194,671 in January

81,215 were transactions for value compared with 86,227 in January

13,742 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 15,425 in January

